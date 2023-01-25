Josh Naylor Unlikely to Play for Team Canada at WBC

With the World Baseball Classic roughly a month and a half away, the 20 teams involved in the tournament are starting to narrow down their preliminary rosters. Prospective players are also starting to commit to their respective nations if they haven’t done so already, like Shohei Ohtani (Japan) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic). On the flip side, some players are backing out of the tournament and choosing not to play, citing reasons like previous injuries or joining a new team in the offseason.

Notable players to have opted out of the tournament include Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela), Nick Martinez (USA), and Trey Mancini (Italy), amongst others.

Another player who will possibly miss the World Baseball Classic is Cleveland Guardians 1B/OF Josh Naylor, who would be suiting up for Team Canada alongside his brother Bo should he choose to play.

Josh Naylor Likely to Skip the World Baseball Classic

Speaking to reporters at Guards Fest this past weekend, Naylor cited previous injuries and trying to play a full season for the Guardians as his main reasons not to compete in the WBC, “Probably not… I’m still trying to make sure I’m fully recovered for this season. I would absolutely love to play for Canada, but I don’t know if it’s a smart decision on my end to do it. God forbid if I get hurt or I tweak something during that tournament. It’s not going to be helpful for the Guardians. I want to play a full season again with this team.”