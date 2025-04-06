The Twins’ Lineup Needs Another Difference Maker

In each of the past few seasons, an argument could be made that the Minnesota Twins have had the most talented roster in the AL Central. However, the Twins currently find themselves at a crossroads between building on their prior success and pivoting toward a downward trend.

Minnesota has been aggressive with their roster construction through both free agency and trade. Carlos Correa, Pablo López, Joe Ryan, and other core players were added from outside of the organization in order to help push the Twins to their next milestone, but they have come up short.

Could the front office do more? Sure, but this is not solely a case of a lack of effort or aggressiveness. A major part of the Twins’ struggles is outside of their control with key players suffering injury after injury. Although you cannot predict injury, you can prepare your roster to handle setbacks.

Right now, the Twins’ lineup simply is not good enough to reach their goals. Ty France is no longer the player he once was, Edouard Julien has struggled since his rookie season, Harrison Bader is better utilized as a fourth outfielder, and the bench is barren.