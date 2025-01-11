Willi Castro’s Future on the Twins Is Up in the Air

Willi Castro: Utilityman Extraordinaire

Castro, 27, is such a fascinating player because he’s flexible enough to be the Twins’ jack-of-all-trades that they so desperately need. This past season, he finished in the 73rd percentile in Outs Above Average and 83rd in Arm Strength. On the surface, this makes him a solid fit at virtually any position on the diamond, even shortstop and center field, which are widely considered to be the most difficult outside of catcher.

Castro posted 3 OAA at shortstop, 1 at third base and broke even at left field and second base in 2024. In center, he had -3 OAA, which is less than ideal, but he’s got the tools to at least competently play the position when it’s needed. Utility players don’t have to be an everyday starter at one single position, which is part of what makes them so valuable. Castro is a perfectly adequate occasional starter in center, but he’s not quite able to play there on a nightly basis. And that’s fine.

On offense, he’s hit 21 home runs while posting a .729 OPS and 103 OPS+ since joining the Twins prior to the 2023 campaign. Castro is by no means a candidate to bring home a Silver Slugger, but he’s a flexible player who has considerable value on both sides of the ball. Heck, he’s also 47-for-61 in stolen base attempts over the past two years.

Payroll Concerns Lead to Uncertain Future

The Twins are having themselves a weird offseason, mostly because they’re fresh off of a winning season but are simultaneously looking to trade away their top players in order to shed salary. Oddly enough, they’re not the only team in the AL Central doing so as last year’s division champs, the Cleveland Guardians, are in a similar boat.

As of right now, the only new player projected to be on their 2025 Opening Day roster is Eiberson Castellano, a Rule 5 selection from the Phillies. The Twins have yet to sign or trade for a single player that will break camp with them in the upcoming season.

Carlos Correa and Pablo Lopez have been the popular names thrown around the rumor mill, but don’t you dare sleep on Castro, who just made the first All-Star Game of his career and won the 2024 Twins’ Team MVP Award in the process.