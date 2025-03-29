Here’s Why I Picked the Twins To Win the AL Pennant

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MARCH 27: Pablo López #49 of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at Busch Stadium on March 27, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Okay, wait. Before I can tell you why I picked the Twins to win the AL pennant, I have to tell you why I picked the Twins will win the AL Central.

The Twins Have the Talent

The top of Minnesota’s rotation – Pablo López, Joe Ryan, and Bailey Ober – is a strength. So too is the starting depth. Chris Paddack and Simeon Woods Richardson are perfectly respectable arms to round out the rotation. Former top prospects Zebby Matthews and David Festa offer high-upside depth from Triple-A.

Supporting that starting staff is arguably the best bullpen in baseball. Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax make up a one-two punch that can go head-to-head with even Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith.

Cole Sands is coming off a terrific breakout season, and Danny Coulombe was a high-upside pickup this winter. Justin Topa is another high-upside arm if he can stay healthy, and I’m intrigued by what Louis Varland could do in a full season pitching out of the ‘pen.

That’s already six arms, and there are things to like about plenty of the guys I haven’t even named yet, including Jorge Alcala, Michael Tonkin (IL), and Brock Stewart (IL).

The Twins have plenty of talent on the other side of the ball, too. They ranked fourth in the AL in runs scored (4.6 per game) and wRC+ (107) last season, and most of their key pieces are returning. Indeed, the Twins will be hoping to get more from their most important players in 2025.