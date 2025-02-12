Minnesota Twins Top 15 Prospects

In addition to being a good put-away pitch, Culpepper commands his sweeper in the low 80s with plenty of confidence. A plus offering that averages around 15 inches of horizontal break, Culpepper has landed it for a strike roughly two thirds of the time as a pro with good whiff numbers and poor contact quality.

In Twins pitching prospect fashion, he also features a harder cutter in the low 90s with just enough break to miss bats when he is locating it. The pitch can get hit hard at times when it flattens out on him or backs up over the middle. He faces the same inconsistencies with his gyro slider, which is somewhat of a bridge between his cutter and sweeper. Culpepper will throw the gyro slider more to righties and the cutter more to lefties.

With the inconsistency of his changeup, Culpepper has found more confidence in his 79-81 MPH curveball, flashing good depth. He favors it a bit more against lefties, but will mix it in to same-handed hitters on occasion.

Outlook

Culpepper’s short arm action and assortment of pitches combine to create a difficult tunnel for hitters, increasing the likelihood that he can stick as a starter. Despite letting the ball rip from his ear like a catcher, Culpepper has had no issue holding his velocity deep into outings and has sustained his big jump in velocity through the entire 2023 season and into 2024, despite the two-month detour due to injury.

The fact that Culpepper only has one true swing and miss offering is limiting, but he hedges that with six other offerings to keep hitters off balance and pick up an above average ground ball rate. The 6-foot-3 right-hander looks to be a swingman at the very least with a shot to stick in the back of a rotation.

11. Payton Eeles – UTIL – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’6″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA, 2024 (MIN) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/70 30/30 60/60 45/55 45

Check out our conversation with Payton Eeles!

Easily one of the best stories in the minor leagues, Eeles started his baseball career at Division II Cedarville before transferring to Coastal Carolina for his final collegiate season. After going unselected in the 2023 draft, Eeles played for the Chicago Dogs of the American Association before starting the 2024 season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. After just six games with the Blue Crabs, the Twins signed him to provide some depth for Low-A Fort Myers.

Eeles took advantage of every rep, mashing to a 169 wRC+ in 34 games before earning a promotion to High-A where he posted a 170 wRC+ in 13 games. St. Paul needed a position player, so Eeles skipped Double-A entirely and did not miss a beat in Triple-A, hitting .299/.419/.500 in 64 games with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases.

While he is only about 5-foot-6, Eeles has a strong lower half that he utilizes well, giving him gap to gap power with the ability to sneak the ball out of the yard. Where he is most valuable is his feel to hit and plate discipline. Eeles grinds out at bats, leveraging his small strike zone with elite swing decisions and a good feel for the barrel. With a contact rate of 83% and a chase rate around 16%, it’s easy to understand how Eeles was able to walk nearly as much as he struck out.

Eeles projects best defensively at second base, where he is an above average defender, but impressed with his ability to hold it down at shortstop and worked hard to catch on quickly as the Twins gave him some outfield reps too. Eeles has a chance to get up to the big leagues in 2025 and could be a valuable utility piece.

12. Eiberson Castellano – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2018 (PHI) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 55/60 40/45 45

Signed for $10,000 by the Phillies in 2018, Castellano did not pitch in a game setting until 2021. He mostly worked in relief through his first three pro seasons before finally getting a prolonged look as a starter in his breakout 2024 campaign. Castellano easily made the leap from Low-A in 2023 to High-A and Double-A in 2024 behind an uptick in stuff and improved control.

He will utilize both a four seamer and two seamer in the mid 90s, with the former being the more effective of the two as the two seam can hover around the dead zone. His best pitch is a sharp, slurvy curveball in the low 80s with late bite. It’s his preferred secondary to both lefties and righties, who combined for an OPS of roughly .400 against it in 2024.

Another big part of Castellano’s success in 2024 was the development of his changeup, mixing it in 25% of the time to lefties while flashing plus. His improved stuff resulted in a 31% strikeout rate between High-A and Double-A and, while Castellano has done a great job of limiting the free passes, his command will need to improve for him to reach his potential. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Twins add a cutter to his arsenal in 2025.

13. Eduardo Beltre – OF – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2024 (MIN) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/55 45/55 55/55 40/50 40+

One of the top signings in the Twins 2024 IFA period, Beltre’s calling card is his plus bat speed, which he put on display in his pro debut, launching 11 home runs in just 43 games despite coming off of wrist surgery. Beltre has flashed plus power potential to the pull side, but when he is at his best, he is driving the ball to all fields rather than selling out for the pull. He is a patient hitter, running a chase rate around 18% and recognizing spin well for a teenage power bat.

There’s some concern for swing and miss to become somewhat of a challenge for Beltre as he reaches more challenging levels, as there is some stiffness to his swing that can negate adjustability. A good athlete, Beltre turns in above average run times and projects as a quality defender in a corner with his plus arm. If Beltre is able to keep the swing and miss in check stateside, he could enjoy plenty of prospect helium in 2025.

14. Rayne Doncon – 3B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2023 (LAD) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/50 45/55 40/40 40/50 40+

Acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for Manuel Margot and Noah Miller, Doncon enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2024, putting up an .838 OPS in Low-A before holding his own in High-A in his age 20 campaign. Doncon improved both his approach and ability to hit secondaries, cutting his chase rate by 8% from 2023 to 2024 while increasing his OPS by nearly .300 points against non-fastballs.

Doncon still projects as a fringy hitter, but his leap plate discipline wise–particularly against spin–helps his case while potentially providing more defensive versatility than anticipated. Doncon is unlikely to stick at shortstop, but projects as an above average defender at third base while being capable of plugging in up the middle. He is still working to more consistently tap into his power in games, flashing above average pop to the pull side while running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH in 2024.

15. Dameury Peña – 2B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 150 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $40K, 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 55/65 25/35 45/45 30/40 40

A bat-first infielder with a superb feel to hit, Peña has posted a .333 batting average through his first two pro seasons at the DSL and Complex with a contact rate near 90%. He is extremely selective in the box running a chase rate around 15%, resulting in a walk rate that is nearly twice his strikeout rate since making his debut.

The drawback for Peña is he currently does not have a defensive position, struggling wherever the Twins have stuck him thus far. His best bet is likely second base, where he can navigate his below average arm, but his actions and overall feel for the position need a lot of work. Peña’s plus hit tool and plate discipline make him intriguing despite the defensive limitations, while flashing enough impact to find the gaps.

Other Names to Consider

Billy Amick – INF – (Low-A): After logging a 1.236 OPS in 46 games at Clemson in 2023, Amick transferred to Tennessee for his draft year and slashed .306/.387/.639 with 23 home runs en route to a National Championship and a second round selection by Minnesota. The corner infielder hit the ground running in Low-A ball after the draft, clubbing three homers and walking nearly as much as he struck out in his first 77 plate appearances, but there is still hit tool concerns. Amick is a thick-cut third baseman at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and may project better at first base long-term, but he’s an exciting college bat to have in the fold entering 2025.

Adrian Bohorquez – RHP – (Low-A): Still just 19 years old, the Venezuelan-born Bohorquez pitched well enough in 2024 to earn a five start sample with Low-A Fort Myers at the end of the season. He didn’t disappoint, allowing just eight hits and striking out 21 in 16.1 IP as a Mighty Mussel. The right-hander has struggled to command his pitch mix so far in his MiLB career, walking north of five hitters per nine innings. However, he ran his fastball averaged north of 94 mph in 2024 and a nasty cutter/slider combo to go with it, giving him a reliever’s arsenal with time to have another secondary offering catch up to give him a chance in the starting rotation.

Kyle DeBarge – SS – (Low-A): DeBarge was the 33rd overall pick in this past summer’s draft after he made Sun Belt opponents look silly during his Junior season at Louisiana-Lafayette, hitting .356 with an 1.117 OPS and collecting more extra-base hits (43) than strikeouts (30). DeBarge is listed at just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds but tapped into plenty of power with metal, clubbing 21 home runs in 62 games with the Ragin’ Cajuns last year despite a 90th percentile exit velocity of just 102 mph. DeBarge profiled as more of a speedster in his first taste of pro ball, swiping 15 bags and homering just once in 26 Low-A games. Even if the power isn’t present with wood, he should still profile as a speedy, contact-oriented third middle infielder.

Gabriel Gonzalez – OF – (High-A): Viewed as a borderline top-100 prospect by some in the industry after logging an OPS in the mid-to-high .800s in each of his first three professional seasons, Gonzalez cooled off mightily in his first season as a Twin following the Jorge Polanco deal. In 76 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, Gonzalez OPS’ed .706 and hit just four home runs after swatting 18 in 116 games the season prior. His bat-to-ball ability is still impressive, but the newly-turned 21-year-old needs to find more power in 2025 with minimal defensive and base running value to speak of.

Dasan Hill – LHP – (Complex): Minnesota’s Comp. B pick in 2024 at No. 69 overall, Hill inked for $2 million to pull him away from a Dallas Baptist commitment. The southpaw stands at 6-foot-5 and weighed just 165 pounds at time of signing, clearly signaling ample projectability. Hill’s been in the low 90s with his fastball and has good feel for a pair of breaking balls, but this is really a roll of the dice on a malleable pitching project.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. – OF – (MLB): Far and away the oldest member of this list, Keirsey will turn 28 years old in mid May. However, Keirsey was one of the most productive players in Triple-A baseball last year, hitting an even .300 with 14 home runs and 36 stolen bases. Keirsey can also play a high level center field, and could be a quality backup center field option either in Minnesota or elsewhere.

Cory Lewis – RHP – (Triple-A): Minnesota’s ninth round pick in 2022 out of UC Santa Barbara has hit the ground running in his professional career, throwing to a 2.50 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 180.1 IP. Lewis missed the first half of the 2024 MiLB season with a shoulder impingement but bounced back formidably and reached Triple-A St. Paul for one start to end the season. The big-bodied right-hander operated in the low 90s with his fastball but masks it well with a variety of secondary offerings, most notably a borderline plus 12-6 curveball and a sporadic knuckleball.

Yasser Mercedes – OF – (Low-A): A $1.7 million IFA signing by the Twins in the 2022 cycle, Mercedes dominated in the DSL that same year with a .975 OPS and 30 stolen bases in 41 games. After a shoulder injury hampered the entirety of his 2023 campaign, Mercedes slashed .331/.421/.568 in 51 games at the Complex before making the move to Low-A for the final two weeks of the 2024 season. The right-handed hitting outfielder is still trying to tap into his full power potential but moves well on the base paths and has seen time in all three outfield spots.

Ricardo Olivar – C/LF – (Double-A): An athletic catcher that sees ample time in left field, Olivar could prove to be one of the few catchers that could handle duties both behind the plate and in the outfield at the MLB level, joining the likes of Toronto’s Daulton Varsho. Signed for just $20,000 during the 2019 IFA period, Olivar has hit .285 with a .396 OBP and an .857 OPS through 277 MiLB games and is coming off of a career-high 12 homer campaign while reaching Double-A. The right-handed hitter OPS’ed .924 against southpaws in 2024, showing promise as a short-end platoon option with unique defensive versatility.

Kala’i Rosario – OF – (Double-A): The Hawaiian high schooler was Minnesota’s fifth round pick in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB Draft. After ripping 21 home runs and driving in 94 with High-A Cedar Rapids in 2023, Rosario cooled off a bit this past season, hitting just 8 home runs in 67 games with Double-A Wichita before a solid showing in the Arizona Fall League. The corner outfielder has big power, but needs to curb the big whiff to let the plus raw power shine as bright as it should.