Minnesota Twins Top 15 Prospects
Headlined by two top-10 prospects in all of baseball, the Minnesota Twins have several bright bats on the way.
The Minnesota Twins are in a unique situation heading into the 2025 season. Seemingly cash-strapped this offseason, President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and General Manager Thad Levine will likely rely on internal options to bolster the roster this year.
The good news for Minnesota’s front office is that there are several internal options that could be a net positive heading into this season. Top prospects Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez could both be in the lineup by September, while young graduated arms Zebby Matthews and David Festa can find their footing at the MLB level. If the injury bug doesn’t bite Minnesota in 2025, the roster as currently constructed is postseason-caliber.
1. Walker Jenkins – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (5), 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|60/60
|40/55
|55/55
|50/55
|60
Jenkins has the goods to be a five tool star, but the hit tool has translated more quickly than the power thus far. With a great approach, 6-foot-3 frame and ability to drive the ball in the air, it seems to be more of a matter of when than if the outfielder will tap into at least above average game power.
Offense
A relaxed setup with simple pre-swing moves, Jenkins is consistently on time with his sweet left-handed swing and requires little effort to hit the ball hard. His athleticism in the box is evident through his ability repeat his moves consistently.
Jenkins is still filling out, but flashes plus power to his pull side already impressively balancing his knack for driving the ball in the air with authority with his advanced feel to hit. He already leverages his advantage counts well to look to do damage while showcasing the barely maneuverability to drive a pitcher’s pitch when he’s behind. Running a chase rate of roughly 17% in 2024, Jenkins provides a rare blend of feel to hit and patience for a hitter of his size and power potential.
Rarely missing fastballs, Jenkins OPS’d nearly 1.000 vs. 92+ MPH with an in-zone contact rate of 90%. He posts competitive contact rates against secondaries, but has the tendency to get onto his front foot a little prematurely, impacting the quality of contact some. With how good his feel for the barrel is and how sound his moves in the box are, Jenkins should improve in this regard as he compiles more at bats.
Jenkins has the ingredients to be a consistently high OBP threat who is capable of launching 25+ home runs. Even if the power stalls, his natural ability to hit and approach would still be enough to be an above average big league bat.
Defense/Speed
A good runner who has looked comfortable in center field, Jenkins has a shot to stick up the middle. Should he move to a corner, his range and above average arm would likely make him at least an above average defender. A good runner, Jenkins was held back by a hamstring issue in 2024, but still swiped 17 bags on 20 tries in 82 games.
Outlook
An advanced swing for a prep bat with tools galore, Jenkins has become one of the best prospects in baseball while still just scraping the surface of what he can be as a player. If he is able to reach closer to his plus power potential, Jenkins could become a superstar with a game reminiscent of Kyle Tucker. If the power tracks closer to average, he still has the skill set to be a well above-average regular, especially if he sticks in center field. Jenkins provides a rare floor/ceiling combination.
2. Emmanuel Rodriguez – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/80
|60/70
|55/55
|50/55
|60
One of the most exciting power bats in the lower minors, Rodriguez has monster offensive upside. Injuries have slowed Rodriguez’s development a bit, but he has been fantastic when on the field and appeared to be putting the final pieces together at the upper levels in 2024 before suffering a thumb injury that limited him to 47 games.
Offense
Lightning quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager and he has continued to grow into more juice as he has matured and gotten healthy. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June of his 2022 campaign, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and patient approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate.
Rodriguez had to shake some rust off in the early going of his 2023 campaign, but really hit his stride once June rolled around. One of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, Rodriguez found himself bordering on overly passive at points, taking pitches he could do damage on leading to far too many deep counts.
He has since done a better job of pulling the trigger on pitches in the zone, while running an unfathomably low chase rate below 10% in 2024. He seemed to have taken another step forward overall, dismantling Double-A and Triple-A competition to the tune of a 1.045 OPS with the aforementioned chase rate resulting in a gargantuan 24.4% walk rate, before thumb issues limited him to just 47 games.
Rodriguez was hitting the ball as hard as ever in 2024, running an average exit velocity of 94.7 MPH, which would have ranked fourth in MLB among qualified hitters. With his ability to hit the ball in the air consistently and leave the yard to all fields, Rodriguez could push towards 40 home runs.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable center field. His reads have continued to improve and despite his big frame, Rodriguez has maintained more agility and quickness than many scouts imagined when he was at the lower levels. If the moves to a corner he could be a borderline plus defender. He swiped 20 bags in 99 games in 2023 and was on pace to exceed that total in 2024 before the Twins encouraged him to stay put at first base to mitigate injury risk.
Outlook
Rodriguez has enough power to clear 30 home runs easily with the athleticism to provide 20+ stolen bases and stick in center field. Pair all of that with one of the most selective approaches in the minor leagues and steady improvements to his overall offensive game and the Twins could have an All Star slugger on their hands. It will be a three true outcome profile, but maybe as exciting of an example as you can find. It’s all about health for Rodriguez heading into 2025.
3. Luke Keaschall – 2B/OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (49) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|55
A high offensive floor with solid wheels and some added power makes Keaschall an easy bat to buy into as the Twins try to figure out his longterm defensive home.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his hands high, Keaschall gets into his back side with a decent-sized leg kick that he starts early and controls well. He adjusted his base and hand position after his first taste of professional baseball, also adding some additional strength resulting in higher exit velocities.
Keaschall’s feel to hit stands out, making plenty of contact along with good plate discipline that has really improved in pro ball. He grinds out at bats with the ability to spoil tough pitches and enough pop to do pull side damage on mistakes. Keaschall’s average exit velocity of 89 MPH paired with his ability to hit the ball in the air consistently (35% ground ball rate in 2024), give him the potential for around 20 home runs.
His approach is his best attribute, running a chase rate of 15% while navigating his at bats like an MLB vet rather than a hitter who was in his first full pro season in 2024. Keaschall did not have a chase rate above 19% against any pitch type. With the uptick in impact, Keaschall offers a very well-rounded offensive skill set.
Defense/Speed
A standout wrestler in high school in addition to baseball, Keaschall is a great athlete and an above average runner. Despite his athleticism, Keaschall is still searching for a primary defensive home. It did not help that he tried to play through an injured UCL, limiting much of his action to first base and DH before opting for surgery. If his arm is stronger upon his return, Keaschall could project best at second base.
His reads in the outfield were shaky as he attempted to get acclimated, but Keaschall did show good closing speed and has the athleticism to develop out there if the Twins want to go that route. Keaschall struggled to maintain his stolen base efficiency in Double-A, though he should be able to provide 15-20 bags annually.
Outlook
Keaschall really impressed in 2024, mashing to an OPS north of 1.000 in 44 High-A games before putting up quality numbers in Double-A despite playing through elbow discomfort. Defensive clarity will have to wait a little bit longer as Keaschall is expected to be ready to hit at the start of the 2025 season, but won’t see the field until later on. His bat will lead the way for him as he has the goods to be high OBP threat who can push towards 20 home runs. Defensively, he may not be great at a single spot, but has the skill set to be able to get by at second base, first base and left field. There’s reminders of former Twins farmhand Spencer Steer in Keaschall’s game with more time to develop defensively.
4. Kaelen Culpepper – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (21) – 2024 (MIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|40/50
|35/40
|55/55
|40/50
|50
Culpepper is a high floor infield prospect thanks to his strong feel to hit and improvements defensively. His ceiling is largely predicated on how much more power he can tap into and whether he can stick at short.
Hitting
Starting slightly open and his hands relaxed just above his back shoulder, Culpepper gets himself back even with a moderate stride and small hand load. Culpepper’s simple operation allows him repeat his mechanics and timing, resulting in well above average contact rates, especially within the zone. His swing is more geared for line drives than consistent lift, which paired with his fringy exit velocities, likely places the power slightly below average. He drives the ball to all fields well and has a knack for finding the gaps, which should facilitate his doubles output.
Culpepper has a solid feel for the strike zone, but is still working to recognize spin more effectively. He rarely misses fastballs and that seemed to immediately translate into pro ball, only whiffing at three of the 65 fastballs he swung at in the zone through his first 25 games. Culpepper projects as a hit-over-power bat who can hit 10-15 home runs, but with plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
After playing third base through his first two seasons at Kansas State, Culpepper slid over to shortstop for his draft year where he started to look more comfortable as he got more games under his belt. His actions don’t quite scream shortstop yet and the lateral quickness is average at best, but he has good hands and an above average arm from which he is capable of throwing at different angles. Culpepper is so comfortable throwing on the run that he will sometimes do it when he doesn’t need to, rather than setting his feet and working towards his target when he can.
Culpepper has a shot to stick at shortstop as he gains more comfort with his footwork and attacking the ball. He has showcased the athleticism necessary to make difficult plays paired with more than enough arm strength. He would project as an above average defender at both third base or second base if he were to move off of shortstop. An above average runner, Culpepper should be a threat for around 15 bags.
Outlook
Culpepper may not possess star upside, but his feel for the barrel and solid tools across the board make him a high probability big leaguer. It will take plenty of pressure off of his bat if he can stick at shortstop as move to third base would demand more power production.
With essentially all of his experience to date being on the left side of the infield, the Twins could give Culpepper more looks at second base when he isn’t playing shortstop, but his progress at short after taking the position on full time at the start of 2024 provides some optimism that he can progress enough to stick and it looks like he will get every opportunity to. There’s enough ingredients for Culpepper to be an average everyday shortstop, but without much margin for error. The fall back is a league-average hitter who can move all over the infield.
5. Charlee Soto – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A (34), 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|CHANGEUP
|Slider
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|50/50
|40/45
|35/50
|50
A big right-hander who was one of the youngest players in his draft class, Soto is raw on the mound but progressed nicely in his first pro season.
Arsenal
An infielder for much of his time as an amateur, Soto focused on the mound later than many of his peers, quickly turning heads with his upper 90s fastball and natural feel for a changeup. He will throw a four seamer and two seamer, both sitting in the mid 90s and topping out at 98 MPH.
His fastballs leave a bit to be desired in terms of shape and characteristics. Soto’s four seamer averaged just under 14 inches of induced vertical break and 10.5 inches of horizontal from an average release height, with the two seamer getting 8 vertical and 13 horizontal. Both pitch shapes being within arm’s reach of the dead zone and his below average extension resulted in mixed fastball results, but he did overpower Low-A hitters with the four seamer through stretches.
Soto’s best pitch is his plus changeup, in the mid 80s with sword-inducing fade, averaging around 17 inches of horizontal run. The vertical drop of the pitch widens his margin for error, still getting whiff within the zone when leaves it higher than he intended. The movement is so difficult for hitters, that Soto confidently throws it right-on-right as a put away pitch, with same-handed hitters going 1-for-31 against it with 18 strikeouts.
Like many of the arms in the Twins organization, Soto will utilize both a slider and cutter. They’ll morph together some and Soto’s harder cutters in the upper 80s can back up over the middle. His slider looks like it can be an average third offering. The effectiveness of Soto’s changeup against both lefties and righties hedges the need for the slider to be anything more than average.
Outlook
One of the youngest players in the Florida State League at the start of the 2024 season, Soto entered pro ball with less amateur innings under his belt than most other teenage arms as a converted shortstop. There’s plenty of pitching success stories with converted shortstops hopping onto the mound and Soto has the talent to be another.
Soto really hit his stride over the final three months of the season, pitching to a 3.67 ERA over his final eight starts while only allowing four extra base hits. If Soto can improve his fastball shapes and overall command, there’s middle rotation upside, but at this point there’s risk that he could become too changeup dependent. He’ll be just 19 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, which given his limited experience on the mound, provides optimism that he can continue to progress.
6. Connor Prielipp – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (48), 2022 | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/65
|50/55
|50/55
|45+
Connor Prielipp was dominant to start his collegiate career at Alabama, allowing just five hits in 21.0 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the remainder of the campaign. However, he lasted just seven innings in 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery as a Sophomore, and just 6 2/3 innings in pro ball in 2023 before requiring an internal brace procedure to shore up that repaired UCL. He returned for the second half of the 2024 season where he was dominant in his 23 1/3 innings of work, mostly at High-A.
Arsenal
Prielipp returned in 2024 throwing harder averaging 95 MPH with his fastball with some run and ride that plays up from his slight cross-fire release. Prielipp commands it really well both at the top of the zone as well as east and west, as righties in particular seem to struggle to get on top of it.
His best pitch is his upper 80s gyro slider with late break. It tunnels well off of his fastball diving under barrels with the horizontal action playing up as Prielipp works across the mound. Though a small sample, Prielipp threw 108 sliders in 2024 and allowed just two hits while striking out 21.
Prielipp’s changeup has come along nicely since he was last on the mound, finding a good feel for the pitch at 86-88 MPH. It averages 17 inches of horizontal break with a 10 inch gap in vertical break from his fastball, potentially giving Prielipp a third above average or better offering.
Outlook
Given the fact that Prielipp has thrown just 58 innings in a game setting since his Freshman year of college in 2020, there’s plenty of health concern around the talented southpaw. The Twins saw enough even in just 28 collegiate innings of work to take Prielipp in the second round of the 2022 draft as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and while there was another detour on the way, his performance upon his return in July served as a reminder as to why the Twins were willing to roll the dice on him.
2025 will be very telling for the 24-year-old as he looks to pitch more innings in one season than he has in the last four combined. His above average command of a strong three pitch mix gives him middle-rotation upside, assuming he holds his velocity in longer spurts than the roughly 40-pitch outings we saw at High-A Cedar Rapids.
7. Marco Raya – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (128), 2020 | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/50
|60/60
|55/60
|50/50
|40/45
|45+
Athletic with a live arm, Raya has exciting stuff, but with a high effort delivery. After a shoulder strain delayed his debut until 2022, the Twins have managed his workload carefully, but he is coming off of a career high 97 2/3 innings in 2024.
Arsenal
Raya has turned heads with his electric stuff since he debuted in 2022. He also has only eclipsed 80 pitches once through his first three pro seasons, pitching beyond the fourth inning for the first time in his career in the second half of the 2024 season. On the bright side, he closed out the 2024 season with four consecutive starts of five innings, with his final start being in Triple-A. He held his velocity during that stretch, though it was more of a testament to his efficiency than a shift in workload, averaging 67 pitches per start.
A natural supinator, Raya naturally cuts his throws, even his four seamer, which has more of a cut-ride fastball shape. Averaging 95 MPH, it has the characteristics to play well enough within the zone, but he does not locate it particularly well, resulting in a detrimental duo of non-competitive pitches and misses over the middle.
Raya unveiled a new cutter in 2024 that ranges from 88-92 MPH, giving him four potential big league offerings. He utilizes it plenty to both lefties and righties, picking up above average whiff rates and plenty of weak contact. Throwing it nearly 30% of the time, Raya landed it for a 66% clip in 2024 while opponents OPS’d just .550.
His mid 80s slider was already his best offering, with a swinging strike rate of 25% at Double-A, while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. He will predominantly throw it to right-handed hitters.
Even with the addition of his cutter, Raya leans on his curveball heavily against lefties. The downer curveball at 82-85 MPH will tunnel well off of his harder pitches when he is locating it and he gained plenty of comfort in doing just that in the second half of the season.
Outlook
Raya is as talented as any arm in the Twins system, but until they fully take the training wheels off, there will continue to be doubts about whether he can handle a starter’s workload. While he is still just 22 years old for the majority of the 2025 season, Raya is already on the 40-Man Roster and reached Triple-A at the end of the year, meaning we may see him make his MLB debut before having a clear idea of whether he can survive as a starter.
In terms of ability, Raya has the stuff to be a quality big league starter, but his poor fastball execution and challenges to get lefties out likely places him closer being a strong No. 4 option. If 100 innings appears to be somewhat of a barrier for Raya, could be a valuable Swiss Army Knife out of the bullpen.
8. Andrew Morris – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (114), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|50/55
|45/45
|45/50
|60/60
|45
Morris has done nothing but get outs since being drafted in 2022, pitching to a 2.56 ERA in 218 1/3 innings despite mostly average stuff. He sequenced and executed his way from High-A to Triple-A in 2024 and is knocking on the door of a big league debut in 2025.
Arsenal
Utilizing a five pitch mix, Morris averaged 94.5 MPH with his fastball in 2024, and while he releases it high over-the-top (6.5 foot release height), there is some cut-ride to the pitch that helps it play up a bit at the top of the zone. His ability to locate the fastball consistently aids its performance as well, with a strike rate near 75% in 2024, along with a chase rate north of 30%. Opponents only OPS’d .550 vs. Morris’ heater despite nothing jumping off of the page characteristics wise.
As is the case with many Twins arms, Morris is a natural supinator, with his slider and cutter acting as his best secondary offerings. His mid 80s slider is his favorite out pitch to righties, holding them to an OPS around .550 with plenty of weak contact. His ability to locate the pitch consistently makes it effective to lefties as well, still mixing it in around 10% of the time to them.
Morris’ 89-91 mph cutter has become a very reliable pitch for him, landing it for a strike at a 72% clip while yielding an average exit velocity of just 80.5 MPH. He will favor it slightly more against lefties and the unique action it features makes it effective both down and up in the zone.
While Morris does not get a ton of swing and miss on his changeup, it averages nearly 20 inches of total separation from his fastball making it an effective ground ball pitch. Currently averaging 89 MPH on the pitch, it could be more effective swing and miss wise if he can find more velocity separation.
Rounding things out is a taste-breaking curveball in the mid 70s that Morris will mix in to steal strikes or throw hitters off of a pattern. He will favor it slightly more to lefties.
Outlook
Morris is yet another command-over-stuff arm in the Twins organization and the results have been consistently impressive. There’s some concern that he lacks the swing and miss capabilities to sustain success at the MLB level, but his plus command of a five pitch arsenal and ability to avoid hard contact bodes well for his chances of sticking in the back of a rotation. After compiling 133 innings in 2024, Morris seems to be on his way to becoming a No. 5 starter who can eat innings.
9. Brandon Winokur – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (82) – 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|40/50
|45/60
|60/60
|45/55
|45
Big power potential and athleticism enticed the Twins enough to shell out $1.5 million–nearly twice the slot value of the 82nd overall pick–to sign him away from UCLA. He flashed his impressive upside in his first full pro season, but with a lot of whiff.
Hitting
Tall with long levers, Winokur’s swing features a lot of moving parts that can make it difficult to time things up. His hands travel a long way both back and down from where he starts them along with a barrel tip. Has he is pulling his hands back, Winokur gets into a big leg kick with his knee at waist level. Aside from timing issues, the moving parts can get his upper and lower half out of sync.
When he is in rhythm, Winokur flashes exciting power, with a max exit velocity north of 111 MPH in his age 19 season. He also recognizes spin well for a hitter of his archetype, but his aggressiveness towards fastballs undermines that some. For Winokur to improve upon his 62% contact rate in 2024, he will likely need to quiet things down in the box and find more repeatable moves.
It’s easy to dream on his power potential given his frame, which has room for plenty more strength, while running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104.6 MPH in his age 19 season. There’s plus power potential if Winokur can hit enough.
Defense/Speed
Though he is currently getting run at both shortstop and center field, Winokur projects best in centerfield, where his long strides and closing speed stand out, with a plus arm to supplement. Winokur made the majority of his starts at shortstop in 2024, though it wouldn’t be surprising if the Twins prioritized reps in both center and even third base at some point in the future as it is difficult for a 6-foot-6 infielder to maneuver the way the shortstop position demands. Winokur could be an above average center fielder with more consistent reps. An easy plus runner, Winokur is working on his jumps as a base stealer, but should be a solid threat in that regard.
Outlook
Winokur has a long way to go as he irons out some offensive kinks and finds his primary defensive home, but he still turned in a solid season at Low-A with the projection and tools to be an impactful player. Even if the hit tool settles below average, his power/speed combination with the potential to provide above average defense in center field makes Winokur an intriguing project. 2025 will be telling both for where the Twins decide to play Winokur defensively and whether he shores some things up in the box.
10. C.J. Culpepper – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 13th Round (384), 2022 | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Sweeper
|Slider
|Cutter
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|45/45
|50/50
|45/45
|40/40
|50/50
|45
Another Twins pitching prospect who saw his stuff tick up after joining the org, Culpepper did not crack the rotation at California Baptist until his junior season, but now has the stuff to potentially stick in the back of a rotation. He missed two months with forearm tightness before finishing the season strong in Double-A Wichita.
Arsenal
Culpepper will attack hitters with the kitchen sink, featuring six offerings from a short-arm delivery. The right-hander emerged in 2023 with a fastball that had jumped several ticks, sitting 93-95 MPH, and he held that velo before and after his forearm strain in 2024. He features a four seamer and two seamer, but both are ground ball pitches as even the four seamer has gyro shape, making it more effective in the bottom half of the zone than the top. It’s a similar story with his two-seamer, although the 10 extra inches of horizontal break the pitch averages works well off of his sweeper and cutter, especially to righties.
In addition to being a good put-away pitch, Culpepper commands his sweeper in the low 80s with plenty of confidence. A plus offering that averages around 15 inches of horizontal break, Culpepper has landed it for a strike roughly two thirds of the time as a pro with good whiff numbers and poor contact quality.
In Twins pitching prospect fashion, he also features a harder cutter in the low 90s with just enough break to miss bats when he is locating it. The pitch can get hit hard at times when it flattens out on him or backs up over the middle. He faces the same inconsistencies with his gyro slider, which is somewhat of a bridge between his cutter and sweeper. Culpepper will throw the gyro slider more to righties and the cutter more to lefties.
With the inconsistency of his changeup, Culpepper has found more confidence in his 79-81 MPH curveball, flashing good depth. He favors it a bit more against lefties, but will mix it in to same-handed hitters on occasion.
Outlook
Culpepper’s short arm action and assortment of pitches combine to create a difficult tunnel for hitters, increasing the likelihood that he can stick as a starter. Despite letting the ball rip from his ear like a catcher, Culpepper has had no issue holding his velocity deep into outings and has sustained his big jump in velocity through the entire 2023 season and into 2024, despite the two-month detour due to injury.
The fact that Culpepper only has one true swing and miss offering is limiting, but he hedges that with six other offerings to keep hitters off balance and pick up an above average ground ball rate. The 6-foot-3 right-hander looks to be a swingman at the very least with a shot to stick in the back of a rotation.
11. Payton Eeles – UTIL – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’6″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA, 2024 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/70
|30/30
|60/60
|45/55
|45
Check out our conversation with Payton Eeles!
Easily one of the best stories in the minor leagues, Eeles started his baseball career at Division II Cedarville before transferring to Coastal Carolina for his final collegiate season. After going unselected in the 2023 draft, Eeles played for the Chicago Dogs of the American Association before starting the 2024 season with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League. After just six games with the Blue Crabs, the Twins signed him to provide some depth for Low-A Fort Myers.
Eeles took advantage of every rep, mashing to a 169 wRC+ in 34 games before earning a promotion to High-A where he posted a 170 wRC+ in 13 games. St. Paul needed a position player, so Eeles skipped Double-A entirely and did not miss a beat in Triple-A, hitting .299/.419/.500 in 64 games with eight home runs and 20 stolen bases.
While he is only about 5-foot-6, Eeles has a strong lower half that he utilizes well, giving him gap to gap power with the ability to sneak the ball out of the yard. Where he is most valuable is his feel to hit and plate discipline. Eeles grinds out at bats, leveraging his small strike zone with elite swing decisions and a good feel for the barrel. With a contact rate of 83% and a chase rate around 16%, it’s easy to understand how Eeles was able to walk nearly as much as he struck out.
Eeles projects best defensively at second base, where he is an above average defender, but impressed with his ability to hold it down at shortstop and worked hard to catch on quickly as the Twins gave him some outfield reps too. Eeles has a chance to get up to the big leagues in 2025 and could be a valuable utility piece.
12. Eiberson Castellano – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2018 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|55/60
|40/45
|45
Signed for $10,000 by the Phillies in 2018, Castellano did not pitch in a game setting until 2021. He mostly worked in relief through his first three pro seasons before finally getting a prolonged look as a starter in his breakout 2024 campaign. Castellano easily made the leap from Low-A in 2023 to High-A and Double-A in 2024 behind an uptick in stuff and improved control.
He will utilize both a four seamer and two seamer in the mid 90s, with the former being the more effective of the two as the two seam can hover around the dead zone. His best pitch is a sharp, slurvy curveball in the low 80s with late bite. It’s his preferred secondary to both lefties and righties, who combined for an OPS of roughly .400 against it in 2024.
Another big part of Castellano’s success in 2024 was the development of his changeup, mixing it in 25% of the time to lefties while flashing plus. His improved stuff resulted in a 31% strikeout rate between High-A and Double-A and, while Castellano has done a great job of limiting the free passes, his command will need to improve for him to reach his potential. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Twins add a cutter to his arsenal in 2025.
13. Eduardo Beltre – OF – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2024 (MIN) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|45/55
|55/55
|40/50
|40+
One of the top signings in the Twins 2024 IFA period, Beltre’s calling card is his plus bat speed, which he put on display in his pro debut, launching 11 home runs in just 43 games despite coming off of wrist surgery. Beltre has flashed plus power potential to the pull side, but when he is at his best, he is driving the ball to all fields rather than selling out for the pull. He is a patient hitter, running a chase rate around 18% and recognizing spin well for a teenage power bat.
There’s some concern for swing and miss to become somewhat of a challenge for Beltre as he reaches more challenging levels, as there is some stiffness to his swing that can negate adjustability. A good athlete, Beltre turns in above average run times and projects as a quality defender in a corner with his plus arm. If Beltre is able to keep the swing and miss in check stateside, he could enjoy plenty of prospect helium in 2025.
14. Rayne Doncon – 3B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2023 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/50
|45/55
|40/40
|40/50
|40+
Acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for Manuel Margot and Noah Miller, Doncon enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2024, putting up an .838 OPS in Low-A before holding his own in High-A in his age 20 campaign. Doncon improved both his approach and ability to hit secondaries, cutting his chase rate by 8% from 2023 to 2024 while increasing his OPS by nearly .300 points against non-fastballs.
Doncon still projects as a fringy hitter, but his leap plate discipline wise–particularly against spin–helps his case while potentially providing more defensive versatility than anticipated. Doncon is unlikely to stick at shortstop, but projects as an above average defender at third base while being capable of plugging in up the middle. He is still working to more consistently tap into his power in games, flashing above average pop to the pull side while running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH in 2024.
15. Dameury Peña – 2B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 150 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $40K, 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|55/65
|25/35
|45/45
|30/40
|40
A bat-first infielder with a superb feel to hit, Peña has posted a .333 batting average through his first two pro seasons at the DSL and Complex with a contact rate near 90%. He is extremely selective in the box running a chase rate around 15%, resulting in a walk rate that is nearly twice his strikeout rate since making his debut.
The drawback for Peña is he currently does not have a defensive position, struggling wherever the Twins have stuck him thus far. His best bet is likely second base, where he can navigate his below average arm, but his actions and overall feel for the position need a lot of work. Peña’s plus hit tool and plate discipline make him intriguing despite the defensive limitations, while flashing enough impact to find the gaps.
Other Names to Consider
Billy Amick – INF – (Low-A): After logging a 1.236 OPS in 46 games at Clemson in 2023, Amick transferred to Tennessee for his draft year and slashed .306/.387/.639 with 23 home runs en route to a National Championship and a second round selection by Minnesota. The corner infielder hit the ground running in Low-A ball after the draft, clubbing three homers and walking nearly as much as he struck out in his first 77 plate appearances, but there is still hit tool concerns. Amick is a thick-cut third baseman at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds and may project better at first base long-term, but he’s an exciting college bat to have in the fold entering 2025.
Adrian Bohorquez – RHP – (Low-A): Still just 19 years old, the Venezuelan-born Bohorquez pitched well enough in 2024 to earn a five start sample with Low-A Fort Myers at the end of the season. He didn’t disappoint, allowing just eight hits and striking out 21 in 16.1 IP as a Mighty Mussel. The right-hander has struggled to command his pitch mix so far in his MiLB career, walking north of five hitters per nine innings. However, he ran his fastball averaged north of 94 mph in 2024 and a nasty cutter/slider combo to go with it, giving him a reliever’s arsenal with time to have another secondary offering catch up to give him a chance in the starting rotation.
Kyle DeBarge – SS – (Low-A): DeBarge was the 33rd overall pick in this past summer’s draft after he made Sun Belt opponents look silly during his Junior season at Louisiana-Lafayette, hitting .356 with an 1.117 OPS and collecting more extra-base hits (43) than strikeouts (30). DeBarge is listed at just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds but tapped into plenty of power with metal, clubbing 21 home runs in 62 games with the Ragin’ Cajuns last year despite a 90th percentile exit velocity of just 102 mph. DeBarge profiled as more of a speedster in his first taste of pro ball, swiping 15 bags and homering just once in 26 Low-A games. Even if the power isn’t present with wood, he should still profile as a speedy, contact-oriented third middle infielder.
Gabriel Gonzalez – OF – (High-A): Viewed as a borderline top-100 prospect by some in the industry after logging an OPS in the mid-to-high .800s in each of his first three professional seasons, Gonzalez cooled off mightily in his first season as a Twin following the Jorge Polanco deal. In 76 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, Gonzalez OPS’ed .706 and hit just four home runs after swatting 18 in 116 games the season prior. His bat-to-ball ability is still impressive, but the newly-turned 21-year-old needs to find more power in 2025 with minimal defensive and base running value to speak of.
Dasan Hill – LHP – (Complex): Minnesota’s Comp. B pick in 2024 at No. 69 overall, Hill inked for $2 million to pull him away from a Dallas Baptist commitment. The southpaw stands at 6-foot-5 and weighed just 165 pounds at time of signing, clearly signaling ample projectability. Hill’s been in the low 90s with his fastball and has good feel for a pair of breaking balls, but this is really a roll of the dice on a malleable pitching project.
DaShawn Keirsey Jr. – OF – (MLB): Far and away the oldest member of this list, Keirsey will turn 28 years old in mid May. However, Keirsey was one of the most productive players in Triple-A baseball last year, hitting an even .300 with 14 home runs and 36 stolen bases. Keirsey can also play a high level center field, and could be a quality backup center field option either in Minnesota or elsewhere.
Cory Lewis – RHP – (Triple-A): Minnesota’s ninth round pick in 2022 out of UC Santa Barbara has hit the ground running in his professional career, throwing to a 2.50 ERA with 210 strikeouts in 180.1 IP. Lewis missed the first half of the 2024 MiLB season with a shoulder impingement but bounced back formidably and reached Triple-A St. Paul for one start to end the season. The big-bodied right-hander operated in the low 90s with his fastball but masks it well with a variety of secondary offerings, most notably a borderline plus 12-6 curveball and a sporadic knuckleball.
Yasser Mercedes – OF – (Low-A): A $1.7 million IFA signing by the Twins in the 2022 cycle, Mercedes dominated in the DSL that same year with a .975 OPS and 30 stolen bases in 41 games. After a shoulder injury hampered the entirety of his 2023 campaign, Mercedes slashed .331/.421/.568 in 51 games at the Complex before making the move to Low-A for the final two weeks of the 2024 season. The right-handed hitting outfielder is still trying to tap into his full power potential but moves well on the base paths and has seen time in all three outfield spots.
Ricardo Olivar – C/LF – (Double-A): An athletic catcher that sees ample time in left field, Olivar could prove to be one of the few catchers that could handle duties both behind the plate and in the outfield at the MLB level, joining the likes of Toronto’s Daulton Varsho. Signed for just $20,000 during the 2019 IFA period, Olivar has hit .285 with a .396 OBP and an .857 OPS through 277 MiLB games and is coming off of a career-high 12 homer campaign while reaching Double-A. The right-handed hitter OPS’ed .924 against southpaws in 2024, showing promise as a short-end platoon option with unique defensive versatility.
Kala’i Rosario – OF – (Double-A): The Hawaiian high schooler was Minnesota’s fifth round pick in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB Draft. After ripping 21 home runs and driving in 94 with High-A Cedar Rapids in 2023, Rosario cooled off a bit this past season, hitting just 8 home runs in 67 games with Double-A Wichita before a solid showing in the Arizona Fall League. The corner outfielder has big power, but needs to curb the big whiff to let the plus raw power shine as bright as it should.