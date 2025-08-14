Inside the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ Historic Run as the Pirates’ High-A Juggernaut

In Minor League Baseball, team records are often put on the back burner. Player development always comes first, as teams want to see their minor leaguers succeed. While this season has produced many surprising prospects, the Greensboro Grasshoppers have quietly been the best overall team in the minors by a wide margin.

The Grasshoppers are the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that’s had to rely heavily on its internal player development to succeed because of their budgetary constraints. Usually, the focus has been on one or two prospects in their system, but this year, their entire High-A affiliate is worth a look.

Greensboro currently possesses the best record in the minor leagues despite missing the playoffs in the first half of the season, showing just how much they’ve flown under the radar. At 76-32, there isn’t a better team in the minor leagues.

Behind their record is a team full of top prospects and lesser-known players who are all pulling their weight. Their season has been a very special and simultaneously a historic run. Something else to note is their success despite many promotions this year, something that’s not sustainable with many moves occurring.