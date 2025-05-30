NCAA Baseball Regionals Preview: The Hardest Draws, Must-Watch Matchups, and Projected Outcomes
The field of 64 is set, as teams soon kick off the NCAA Baseball Regionals with hopes of keeping their College World Series dreams alive.
The Road to Omaha is right around the corner! The field of 64 has been selected, and each team is ready to try and punch their ticket to the College World Series.
This week, we were live for the NCAA selection show and gave an NCAA Regional Preview, where we gave our thoughts on each regional. This article builds off that and breaks down the most compelling storyline across the NCAA Baseball Regionals.
We go through the hardest regionals, the most exciting regionals, and the easiest regionals.
Let’s dive in!
Toughest Regionals
Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina, Florida, ECU, Fairfield)
- Most Exciting Player: RHP Liam Peterson (Florida), C Caden Bodine (Coastal Carolina)
- Best Pitcher: RHP Jacob Morrison (Coastal Carolina), LHP Ethan Norby (ECU)
- Best Offensive Team: Florida Gators
- Best Pitching Team: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Outcome: Toss-up. If Coastal’s arms hold, they advance. If Florida defends cleanly, they could steal it.
Coastal earned a hosting spot with an insane 48-11 record, taking both the Sun Belt regular season championship and conference tournament championship, but drawing a red-hot Florida and a seasoned ECU team is no reward.
The Gators rank 17th in RPI, 4th in strength of schedule, and ended up 16-16 in SEC play. That SEC standing is basically what got them bumped to a two seed, but that doesn’t mean this team isn’t good.
Florida enters the Conway Regional as a formidable contender to challenge top-seeded Coastal Carolina. Despite a rocky start to SEC play, the Gators have surged late in the season, securing six consecutive series wins and finishing with a 38–20 overall record.
Their offense is potent, boasting a .295 team batting average, 88 home runs, and 87 stolen bases, indicating a balanced attack that can both power the ball and manufacture runs.
On the mound, Florida’s pitching staff has shown significant improvement, especially Aidan King who’s been almost a second ace for them with Liam Peterson. Their bullpen depth adds to their ability to navigate the double-elimination format of the regional.
The most significant question mark for the Gators is their defense. We talked about this at length on the podcast, but given all of their injuries, they’ve had guys playing out of position all year long. This could ultimately become their Achilles’ heel.
On top of Florida, Coastal will have to get through ECU. Don’t let the record fool you. ECU enters the Conway Regional as a formidable contender, riding the momentum of its recent American Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament championship.
The Pirates went 33-25 overall this season and struggled to find consistency, but got hot late and ran the American Athletic Conference tournament championship.
Their offense is spearheaded by standout players like freshman Braden Burgess, who was named the AAC Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and Colby Wallace, providing consistent production at the plate.
On the mound, ECU boasts a solid pitching staff, with Ethan Norby leading the team with 109 strikeouts and Ian White Jr. maintaining a commendable 3.60 ERA.
Under the seasoned leadership of head coach Cliff Godwin, now the program’s all-time winningest coach, the Pirates bring a wealth of postseason experience, having qualified for regional competition in 21 of the last 26 seasons. Hard to sleep on the Pirates.
As for Coastal, I love this team. If anyone can hold off Florida and ECU, it’s them. I got to see them in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against Marshall, and they looked perfect on the mound and at the plate.
The team’s success is anchored by a formidable pitching staff, which ranks second nationally in team ERA and third in WHIP, reflecting their ability to limit base runners and control games from the mound.
Offensively, Coastal Carolina features a balanced lineup with contributions from players like Caden Bodine and Blake Barthol, who have been instrumental. The Chanticleers are also 24-3 at home and having that home-field advantage will be huge for them.
Corvallis Regional (Oregon State, TCU, USC, Saint Mary’s)
- Most Exciting Player: SS Aiva Arquette (Oregon State), OF Gavin Turley (Oregon State), 1B Noah Franco (TCU), OF Sawyer Strosnider (TCU)
- Best Pitcher: RHP Tommy LaPour (TCU), RHP Dax Whitney (Oregon State)
- Best Offensive Team: St. Mary’s
- Best Pitching Team: TCU
- Projected Outcome: Toss-up. Best guess is TCU gets the best of Oregon State, given their recent red-hot run and chip on their shoulder.
Oregon State, the No. 8 national seed, hosts a challenging regional featuring TCU, USC, and Saint Mary’s. The Beavers boast a 41–12–1 record and are led by a potent offense and solid pitching staff.
TCU, with a 39–18 record, brings a balanced team with postseason experience. USC, at 35–21, has a strong lineup capable of producing runs, while Saint Mary’s, despite being the No. 4 seed, has shown resilience throughout the season.
Let’s talk TCU to start. We spoke at length in the NCAA Selection Show episode that this team is going to have the biggest chip on their shoulder. It feels like the NCAA selection committee snubs them year in and year out.
This is a team that should be hosting. 18th in RPI. 14th in Strength of Schedule. Big 12 Conference Tournament Champions. 39-19 record. This team has everything you want to be a potential regional host.
The Horned Frogs have demonstrated a balanced and resilient team throughout the season. On the offensive side, they maintain a .300 team batting average, complemented by 66 home runs, their highest total since 2023, and are tied for second nationally with 29 triples.
Freshman outfielder Sawyer Strosnider has been particularly impactful, leading the nation with a school-record 10 triples. On the mound, TCU leads the Big 12 with a 4.24 ERA, showcasing depth and consistency in their pitching staff. You’ll having a good time watching Tommy LaPour.
Their defense is equally solid, with a .975 fielding percentage ranking sixth in the conference. Under the guidance of head coach Kirk Saarloos, in his fourth year at the helm, TCU has made its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance, marking the 18th time in the last 21 seasons.
Their combination of offensive prowess, pitching depth, and postseason experience positions them as a formidable contender to advance from the Corvallis Regional.
USC and St. Mary’s aren’t teams to ignore either. USC found there way into the top 25 rankings at one point during the year.
The Trojans are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly a decade and playing with real energy under head coach Andy Stankiewicz. They’ve taken down ranked teams this year and proved they can hang with just about anyone.
With a lineup that grinds out at-bats and a pitching staff that keeps them in games, USC has the makeup of a team that could throw a wrench into Oregon State or TCU’s plans.
For St. Mary’s, this team scrapped its way through the WCC Tournament to punch just its second-ever NCAA ticket, and they’ve got nothing to lose. First baseman Eddie Madrigal is a beast and one of the best hitters in college baseball, and the lineup as a whole can swing it.
But note that none of this means that Oregon State does not have a chance to pull this one off. Oregon State rolls into the Corvallis Regional as the No. 8 national seed with one of the most complete teams in the country.
They’ve got star power at the plate, led by Gavin Turley and Aiva Arquette, who’ve crushed all season and Turley just became the program’s all-time home-run leader. Their lineup doesn’t just hit for power, they can grind out at-bats, work counts, and put pressure on opposing pitchers from top to bottom.
On the mound, Eric Segura has emerged as a steady force in the rotation, and freshman Dax Whitney has shown flashes of brilliance, even earning national pitcher of the week honors earlier this year.
They’ve been nearly unbeatable at home in Goss Stadium, where the crowd brings serious energy. They’re built to make an Omaha run. Hosting is definitely going to be an advantage to them
Most Exciting Regionals
Oxford Regional (Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Murray State)
- Most Exciting Player: OF Ryan Wideman (Western Kentucky), Drew Burress (Georgia Tech), OF Judd Utermark (Ole Miss)
- Best Pitchers: LHP Hunter Elliott (Ole Miss), RHP Tate McKee (Georgia Tech), RHP Drew Whalen (Western Kentucky)
- Best Offensive Team: Georgia Tech
- Best Pitching Team: Western Kentucky
- Projected Outcome: Ole Miss advances – Leveraging home-field advantage and postseason experience, the Rebels are poised to navigate this challenging regional, though they’ll need to be at their best to fend off strong challenges from Georgia Tech and Western Kentucky.
The 2025 Oxford Regional is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling and competitive brackets in this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament. With a mix of powerhouse programs and under-the-radar contenders, every game at Swayze Field promises high stakes and high drama.
At the helm is No. 10 national seed Ole Miss (40–19), riding momentum from a runner-up finish in the SEC Tournament and boasting one of the most passionate home crowds in college baseball.
A spark plug at the top of the Ole Miss lineup, Isaac Humphrey has been one of the most impactful additions to the Rebels’ roster in 2025. The Louisville transfer brought a steady left-handed bat and on-base skills that have transformed the Rebels’ offense.
On the mound, Hunter Elliott has bounced back in a big way in 2025, anchoring Ole Miss’s weekend rotation after coming back from an injury. The veteran lefty is once again showing why he was one of the SEC’s most promising arms as a freshman. With a fastball in the low 90s and a devastating changeup.
The Rebels are joined by ACC regular-season champion Georgia Tech (40–17), a team with a potent offense and a chip on their shoulder after being snubbed from hosting.
The offense drives this team as well, especially behind Drew Burress. Burress has been a catalyst for the Yellow Jackets’ offense, leading the ACC with 23 doubles and providing consistent power throughout the lineup.
Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise is also a reliable presence both offensively and defensively. His leadership and experience have been incredible to watch all season long.
On the mound there are more question marks, but Graduate right-hander Mason Patel anchors the pitching staff with an impressive 11–2 record and a 2.74 ERA. His control and ability to limit walks out of the bullpen have been instrumental in Georgia Tech’s success this season.
Western Kentucky (46–12), the Conference USA champion, brings an incredible pitching staff and a history of postseason success. Rounding out the field is Murray State (39–13), a dangerous No. 4 seed with a high-powered offense.
This Ole Miss team went on a massive run in the SEC tournament, beating ranked Florida, Arkansas, and LSU to get to the SEC Championship against Vanderbilt. If they continue that hot streak, they’ll easily find their way to a Super Regional.
Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss, Alabama, Miami, Columbia)
- Most Exciting Players: SS Justin Lebron (Alabama), OF Jake Cook (Southern Miss), INF Sam Miller (Columbia)
- Best Pitchers: RHP Riley Quick (Alabama), RHP JB Middleton (Southern Miss), RHP Griffin Hugus ( Miami)
- Best Offensive Team: Alabama
- Best Pitching Team: Southern Miss
- Projected Outcome: Alabama shocks the regional and advances to a super regional as a two-seed
This is just a fun regional. Southern Miss is one of the best mid-major teams in the country, Alabama played strong in a brutal SEC gauntlet, and Miami was red-hot to end the year before their last series and the ACC tournament.
Let’s start with the #1 overall seed in the region, Southern Miss. Another team I caught at the Sun Belt tournament as they took on a tough team in Troy in the semi-finals. They’ve been overlooked all year long, including by us.
This is a team that went 44-14 and 27-7 in conference. They were 19th in RPI. A really good season overall for the Golden Eagles.
Pitching is most definitely their strong suit. It felt like every arm coming out of the bullpen is throwing in the mid-90s. On top of that, they have a legit Friday night ace in JB Middleton, who’s a top 60 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.
Biggest concern is the offense. They hit the long-ball, but do have a lot of swing and miss tendencies and are very lefty heavy. Make sure you pay attention to Jake Cook though. He’s an absolute tablesetter and gets things going for this offense.
When it comes to Alabama, it’s all about the offense and it starts with Justin Lebron. Lebron does it all for Alabama.
He leads the team in nearly every major offensive category, doubles, home runs, RBIs, runs, stolen bases, and slugging, and was named second-team All-SEC and first-team All-Defense.
He’s the first player in program history to earn SEC All-Defense honors twice. A potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, Lebron has the kind of all-around game that can completely change the momentum on both sides of the ball.
The other great part of this Alabama lineup is they’ve got a lot of older players like Will Hodo, Kade Snell, and Richie Bonomolo, Jr. who just rake and bring some veteran leadership to this team.
The x-factor for Bama will be the pitching staff. Riley Quick has been a steady force but also on an innings limit due to the fact he’s coming back from an injury. Although, he’s been going deeper into games.
Tyler Fay is another name to watch. The numbers aren’t eye-popping, but if Tyler Fay can do what he did in the SEC tournament, the Crimson Tide should be alright.
As for Miami, the Hurricanes enters the regional with a 31–24 record and weere a team that has battled through the competitive ACC.
Miami possess a lineup capable of producing runs thanks to the likes of Daniel Cuvet and a pitching staff that can keep games within reach, highlighted by ace Griffin Hugus. The Hurricanes struggled to end the season but, did get red-hot for a good stretch in the ACC. Was it too early?
It’s be a fun battle between a top SEC school and one of the best mid-majors in the country to see who comes out on top.
Easiest Regionals
Baton Rouge Regional (LSU, Dallas Baptist, Rhode Island, Little Rock)
- Most Exciting Player: 1B Jared Jones (LSU), OF Derek Curiel (LSU), INF Anthony DePino (URI)
- Best Pitcher: LHP Kade Anderson (LSU), RHP Anthony Eyanson (LSU), RHP James Ellwanger (Dallas Baptist)
- Best Offensive Team: LSU
- Best Pitching Team: LSU
- Projected Outcome: LSU clean sweeps the regional 3-0
This is no knock on Dallas Baptist, but this feels like an easy and clean sweep type regional for the LSU Tigers. Part of that is due to how deep this team is. They Tigers posted 43–14 record and a 19–11 mark in SEC play.
Under fourth-year head coach Jay Johnson, the Tigers are making their 13th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
They’ve got two legit ace type pitchers in Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson. Both have been an electric factory all season long in the SEC. They’ve combined for an impressive 270 strikeouts this season.
Then you look at the offense led by Jared ‘Bear’ Jones. A massive human being we all thought was going to get drafted last year and ended back on campus. On top of that you have Ethan Frey who no one talks about, Daniel Dickinson, freshman Derek Curiel, and so many more. Insane.
When we look at Dallas Baptist, this is a great mid-major team. They’ve got some incredible pitching with guys like James Ellwanger. Micah Bucknam could have a revenge game against his former squad LSU as well!
That bats are also very underrated. Nathan Humphreys, Grant Jay, and Chayton Krauss have been steady forces. Maybe they could get lucky, but its’s just hard to see them having the depth that could compete with LSU.
Then you look at Rhode Island. I, of course, have a soft spot for them, given I’ve been on the hype train since they beat Oregon early in the year (just ignore the over-six team ERA…). The lineup led by Anthony DePino is the strength.
Pitching is always going to be a question, but left-hander Trystan Levesque is a dog on the mound. He had a ten inning performance in a game against Oregon even though the lost in extras.
Regardless, I still think this is an easy regional for LSU to get out of it and wouldn’t be shocked if they clean sweep their way out of it.
16 Regional Projections
1. Nashville Regional – Vanderbilt
2. Austin Regional – Texas
3. Arkansas Regional – Arkansas
4. Auburn Regional – Auburn
5. Chapel Hill Regional – North Carolina
6. Rouge Regional – LSU
7. Athen Regional – Georgia
8. Corvallis Regional – TCU
9. Tallahasse Regional – Florida State
10. Ole Miss Regional – Ole Miss
11. Clemson Regional – West Virginia
12. Eugene Regional – Arizona
13. Conway Regional – Coastal Carolina
14. Knoxville Regional – Tennessee
15. Los Angeles Regional – UC Irvine
16. Hattiesburg Regional – Alabama