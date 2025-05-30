NCAA Baseball Regionals Preview: The Hardest Draws, Must-Watch Matchups, and Projected Outcomes

Toughest Regionals

Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina, Florida, ECU, Fairfield)

Most Exciting Player : RHP Liam Peterson (Florida), C Caden Bodine (Coastal Carolina)

: RHP Liam Peterson (Florida), C Caden Bodine (Coastal Carolina) Best Pitcher : RHP Jacob Morrison (Coastal Carolina), LHP Ethan Norby (ECU)

: RHP Jacob Morrison (Coastal Carolina), LHP Ethan Norby (ECU) Best Offensive Team : Florida Gators

: Florida Gators Best Pitching Team : Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Outcome: Toss-up. If Coastal’s arms hold, they advance. If Florida defends cleanly, they could steal it.

Coastal earned a hosting spot with an insane 48-11 record, taking both the Sun Belt regular season championship and conference tournament championship, but drawing a red-hot Florida and a seasoned ECU team is no reward.

The Gators rank 17th in RPI, 4th in strength of schedule, and ended up 16-16 in SEC play. That SEC standing is basically what got them bumped to a two seed, but that doesn’t mean this team isn’t good.

Florida enters the Conway Regional as a formidable contender to challenge top-seeded Coastal Carolina. Despite a rocky start to SEC play, the Gators have surged late in the season, securing six consecutive series wins and finishing with a 38–20 overall record.

Their offense is potent, boasting a .295 team batting average, 88 home runs, and 87 stolen bases, indicating a balanced attack that can both power the ball and manufacture runs.

On the mound, Florida’s pitching staff has shown significant improvement, especially Aidan King who’s been almost a second ace for them with Liam Peterson. Their bullpen depth adds to their ability to navigate the double-elimination format of the regional.

The most significant question mark for the Gators is their defense. We talked about this at length on the podcast, but given all of their injuries, they’ve had guys playing out of position all year long. This could ultimately become their Achilles’ heel.