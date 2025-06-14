College World Series Preview: Murray State

Murray State has become the story of the tournament, and maybe of the entire 2025 college baseball season.

A No. 4 seed out of the Oxford Regional, the Racers weren’t supposed to make it this far. But after grinding their way through regionals and stunning two power programs in the postseason, they’ve earned their first trip to Omaha in program history.

It’s one of the most improbable journeys in recent memory. A No. 4 seed that most had written off the moment the bracket was announced, the Racers just kept showing up, winning ballgames, and reminding everyone why they play the games.

There’s no blue blood tradition here. No SEC resources. No sprawling stadium or seven-figure NIL fund. But what Murray State does have is a fearless group of veterans, a coach who’s squeezed everything out of his roster, and a lineup that refuses to go quietly.