College World Series Preview: Murray State
One of the best stories in College Baseball, Murray State has earned its stripes in its path to Omaha to compete in the College World Series.
Murray State has become the story of the tournament, and maybe of the entire 2025 college baseball season.
A No. 4 seed out of the Oxford Regional, the Racers weren’t supposed to make it this far. But after grinding their way through regionals and stunning two power programs in the postseason, they’ve earned their first trip to Omaha in program history.
It’s one of the most improbable journeys in recent memory. A No. 4 seed that most had written off the moment the bracket was announced, the Racers just kept showing up, winning ballgames, and reminding everyone why they play the games.
There’s no blue blood tradition here. No SEC resources. No sprawling stadium or seven-figure NIL fund. But what Murray State does have is a fearless group of veterans, a coach who’s squeezed everything out of his roster, and a lineup that refuses to go quietly.
Journey to Omaha
Murray State’s path began in Oxford, Mississippi, where they entered as the bottom seed in a stacked regional hosted by Ole Miss. They opened with a solid win over Georgia Tech, showing flashes of the firepower that’s carried them all month.
After dropping Game 2 to the Rebels in front of a rowdy crowd at Swayze, most figured their Cinderella run would end there. But the Racers didn’t flinch.
They stunned Ole Miss in back-to-back elimination games, first with a 7–6 comeback win, then in a chaotic 12–11 slugfest that turned into one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.
Jonathan Hogart, their offensive leader, went deep twice. The bullpen pieced it together. The dugout didn’t sit still for nine innings. And just like that, they were on to a Super.
Awaiting them was a loaded Duke team coming off a dominant performance in the Athens Regional. The Blue Devils took Game 1, but Murray State answered loud and clear with a 19–9 beatdown in Game 2, powered by Hogart and a six-run seventh inning.
Game 3 was a dogfight, but the Racers pulled out a 5–4 win thanks to clutch relief work and timely hitting in the late innings.
The Racers became just the fourth No. 4 seed to make it to Omaha since national seeding began in 1999, joining Stony Brook (2012), Fresno State (2008), and Missouri State (2003).
Expectations for the College World Series
Murray State is a veteran team. They’ve got guys who have played a ton of college baseball, JUCO ball, small-conference ball, summer ball, you name it. They’ve leaned into the “no one believes in us” mentality and it’s working.
They’ve also shown they can adapt. They won a slugfest against Ole Miss and then won a tense, low-scoring game against Duke. That kind of versatility, being able to play different styles, is essential in Omaha.
And then there’s the pressure, or lack of it. Murray State isn’t supposed to win. They’re playing with house money, and that’s a dangerous position for a confident team with nothing to lose.
The Racers draw UCLA in their opening game, a team with a strong pitching staff and plenty of Omaha experience. Also in their half of the bracket are LSU and Arkansas, two of the most talented lineups in the country. It’s a gauntlet, no doubt.
But Murray State’s been walking through fire for the past two weeks. At this point, they’ve earned the right to believe.
If the bats stay hot and the bullpen can hold things together, there’s no reason they can’t keep the magic going. We’ve seen it before, Fresno State, Coastal Carolina, Stony Brook.
College baseball doesn’t care how many resources you have. Sometimes, it just takes a group of guys who believe in each other and a coach who knows how to get the most out of them.
Players to Watch
OF Jonathan Hogart
The engine of the offense. Hogart has crushed postseason pitching and hit two homers in the Super Regional clincher. He’s batting over .400 this postseason with five home runs and a knack for the big moment. On the season, he’s slashing .339/.449/.713 with 26 2B, 22 HR, and 65 RBI. Some video game numbers. He’s been the catalyst and as Jonathan Hogart goes, so does the rest of the Murray State Racers.
OF Dustin Mercer
Mercer is a redshirt senior outfielder from Weddington, NC, who transferred from Virginia Tech. In 2024, he slashed .294 with 10 home runs and consistently delivered in key spots—ranking second in RBI during the postseason and recording multiple hits in regional play. He also drove in two runs with a single in a clutch NCAA regional game and added run-scoring hits during MVC play.
Will Vierling
The junior catcher from Mequon, WI, took over behind the plate in 2025 and contributed offensively when it mattered most. He had a key RBI in the Ole Miss regional and hit…boldly, producing in run-scoring situations to help the offense stay consistent. Besides his bat, he’s done a reliable job managing the pitching staff all year.
Nic Schutte
A junior right‑hander from Louisville, Schutte has turned into a go-to starter for Murray State. He tossed 6.1 innings with nine strikeouts in a critical NCAA regional win over Ole Miss and earlier blanked SIU over six strong innings in MVC action. Even if he’s not the opener in Omaha, his experience and poise on the mound make him one to watch.