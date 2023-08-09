Are the Blue Jays a Dark Horse To Win the AL East?

So far this year, the Blue Jays have struggled against AL East teams, sporting an 11-23 record, putting themselves in a tough spot if it comes down to a tiebreaker scenario for one of the Wild Card spots.

The #BlueJays have won 53 of 80 games against teams not in the AL East this season



The division/non division contrast is one of the wildest splits I can ever remember — Josh Goldberg (@JGoldberg12) August 8, 2023

While the end of the season will be tricky for the Jays, there are a few teams the club will face over the next two months that are struggling this season, such as the Colorado Rockies, the Washington Nationals, the Oakland Athletics, and the Kansas City Royals.

Winning these games will go a long way for the Blue Jays to help pad their record toward securing a postseason spot, especially if they can’t shake off the AL East rust at the end of the year.

Looking at the Jays’ Roster

Statistically, the Blue Jays’ pitching staff has been stellar as of late, posting a collective 3.75 ERA heading into Wednesday night, which is ranked No. 1 across MLB. Their 1,084 strikeouts currently rank fourth in the big leagues, as does their 9.50 K/9.

Four of their starters have ERAs below the 4.00 mark. Kevin Gausman is currently in the mix for the AL Cy Young Award, while the likes of José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi have had resurgent seasons after struggling last season. Chris Bassit has been solid, as expected.

In the bullpen, the Blue Jays currently have one of the deepest groups in the American League. Tim Mayza currently owns a 1.13 ERA through 52 outings, while the club also employs Jordan Romano, Erik Swanson, and Trevor Richards – although two of those three (Romano and Richards) are currently on the IL. In addition, veteran Chad Green is slated to return in the near future after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.