Davis Schneider Brings New Energy to the Toronto Blue Jays

How awesome is that!!?!??



Davis Schneider hits a home run over the green monster in his first big league at bat!!



pic.twitter.com/SMUSPiV6Qp — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) August 4, 2023

On the weekend, the New Jersey product went 9-for-13 with two home runs and five RBIs as the Blue Jays went on to sweep the three-game series against Boston.

Schneider is the fourth Blue Jays player to hit a home run in their first Major League at-bat, while he became the first player in MLB history to collect nine hits and two home runs through their first three games. As well, Schneider became an even bigger story when Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae found out that he was using a glove that he had acquired from a lost and found bin where he trains in the offseason, with more details emerging that the glove belonged to the late John Vukovich.

After dropping three of four against the Baltimore Orioles, Schneider’s contributions were a huge step forward for the Blue Jays, as the two clubs are close in the Wild Card standings, but the Red Sox had the Jays’ number all year long prior to this past weekend, taking all seven contests.

Before Monday night’s games, the Jays held a five-game lead over the Red Sox for the third Wild Card spot while the Red Sox were passed by the New York Yankees, who now sit half a game ahead of them in both the AL East and Wild Card standings.

Schneider and his Minor League Story

For Schneider, the route to the big leagues was not for the faint of heart, as the 24-year-old climbed every rung of the Minor League ladder to get to where he is today. Schneider struggled for a few years after the draft, posting up and down results that kept him below A ball heading into 2020, which presented its own struggles as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Minor League season that year.

Even after he struggled in 2021, Schneider has emerged as one of the most underrated hitters in the Jays’ farm system, working his way to Triple-A Buffalo just last year while using a simple swing to drive the ball across the diamond and utilizing his 5-foot-9 frame to play multiple positions on the field.