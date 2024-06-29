Cal Quantrill Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Cal Quantrill, Nasty 87mph Splitter. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/y6N5I2q0Qm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2024

The Rockies often operate curiously at the trade deadline, even though they are typically all-but mathematically eliminated from the postseason picture. So it’s not impossible that owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt opt to hold onto Quantrill with the belief he could be their ace in 2025.

But Quantrill’s trade value will probably never be higher considering both how well he’s pitching and that any team acquiring him would be getting him for parts of two seasons. So the guess here is Quantrill is ultimately dealt before the July 30 trade deadline. With that in mind, here are five potential trade landing spots.

Milwaukee Brewers

As we wrote previously when suggesting that Erick Fedde could be a good fit for the Brewers, general manager Matt Arnold probably needs to add multiple starters behind Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee to hold onto their lead in the NL Central.

If Quantrill is the second-best starter that the Brew Crew add before the deadline, that would make them one of the biggest winners of trade season. Would Quantrill be a great option to start Game 3 of a postseason series? Perhaps not, but you have to get there first, and he would help them in that quest. And he would probably still be an improvement over what the Brewers have internally now.

Additionally, Quantrill would give the Brewers a starting option for 2025 behind the aforementioned Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, who will be back after missing this campaign recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Boston Red Sox

If chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wants to make a minor addition but not harm the team’s future as the Red Sox try to grab one of three Wild Card spots, Quantrill would make sense.