Mets Top Prospect Drew Gilbert Expected to Open 2024 in Triple-A

The New York Mets greatly improved their farm system at the trade deadline last year, making deals to flip their aging aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander into top prospects.

Scherzer was dealt first for Luisangel Acuña, then Verlander was traded for both Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford. While all three of these prospects have quickly found themselves among the Mets top 10 prospects, it is Gilbert who may prove to be the greatest prize of the sale.

The 28th overall pick by the Houston Astros in 2022, Gilbert came with the reputation of “playing with his hair on fire” dating back to his days patrolling center field for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Gilbert has continued to play with that same energy in his minor league career, but has rounded out his game to the point where he looks to be a consensus top-100 prospect heading into the 2024 season.