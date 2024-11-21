Top Five Free Agent Targets for the San Francisco Giants

Anthony Santander – OF

Mr. Underrated had been flying under the radar in Baltimore for years with at least a 119 wRC+ in each of his last three seasons. The switch-hitting slugger was blessed with hitting behind superstars such as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman which is why he may have been overlooked.

Despite that, he has done his time on the underrated list, and after slugging .506 with 44 HR and 107 RBI this season, Santander won his first career Silver Slugger award. Now, he will be engulfed in multi-million dollar contracts from a parade of suitors. One of whom, should be the San Francisco Giants.

Not a single Giant since Barry Bonds in 2006, has clocked at least 30 HRs in a single season. Signing Matt Chapman brought other positive alternatives to the roster but Jorge Soler was not the answer. Santander would be the best option outside of Soto to break the streak. With the designated hitter role open, Santander would fit in seamlessly contributing to the splash count total at Oracle Park. The Giants are in compete mode with plenty of checks ready to be written, and a 30-year-old Santander would be worth every penny.

The Giants are without a doubt the favorite to lock up Kim as Buster Posey has publicly stated they will look to add to their middle infielder. Thairo Estrada had a horrible year at the plate and displayed no progression over the last couple of seasons, resulting in an open spot at second base. Headed into his age 29 seasons, Kim is an elite defender anywhere in the infield. He can get on base with an OBP north of .330 in the last two seasons.

Buzz around the Giants and Willy Adames have also been growing recently, however, I believe Kim fits their scheme more. The Giants were a miserable defensive team before signing Jung Hoo-Lee and Matt Chapman last year resulting in an instant improvement. Adding Kim at shortstop and pairing him with Chapman would give the Giants the best defensive left side of the infield in baseball. Posey saw success around strong defensive teams in all three World Series he won, which is where the identity of this team is headed.

Not only does Kim fit their defensive philosophy, but his bat and base running fill a lot of their holes from 2024. Teams who aren’t taking advantage of the bigger bases and increased stolen base success rate are obsolete. The Giants were 29th in stolen bases with just 68 last season and adding Kim puts a guy who has proven his ability to get on base and swipe 25-40 bags a season.