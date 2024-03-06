The 10 Most Team-Friendly Contracts Entering 2024 MLB Season

If you need an idea of why the Atlanta Braves recently extended president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos through the 2031 season, look no further than this list.

Four of what we’ve determined to be the 10 most team-friendly contracts in baseball belong to players employed by the Braves, and really, there could could have been even more Atlanta stars on this list.

First baseman Matt Olson is signed to an eight-year, $168 million contract that runs through the 2029 season, and includes a $20 million club option for 2030. After a nice first season with the Braves, Olson exploded in 2023, clubbing a franchise-record 54 home runs and driving in a league-leading 139 runs. He had to settle for a fourth-place finish during a deep NL MVP race a year ago, but in many years Olson’s 2023 production would have won him the award.

Meanwhile, third baseman Austin Riley has become a perennial NL MVP candidate, finishing in the top seven in voting for the award in each of the last three seasons. Riley’s 10-year, $212 million contract runs through the 2032 season, with a $20 million club option for the 2033 season.