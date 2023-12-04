Japanese Left-Hander Shota Imanaga Will Have Plenty of MLB Suitors

While Imanaga’s velocity is several ticks below several of the pitchers he is being compared to, his release height is lower than Cortes, Vesia and Javier with a smidge more extension. Regardless, each of these fastballs were some of the most effective in baseball.

Shota Imanaga (2023) VELO: 91.5 RH: 5.5 IVB: 19 in. EXT: 6.2 SwStr: 11.4% Nestor Cortes (2022) VELO: 91.6 RH: 5.8 IVB: 19.8 in. EXT: 5.8 SwStr: 12.8% Alex Vesia (2023) VELO: 94.4 RH: 5.7 IVB: 19.7 in. EXT: 5.8 SwStr: 15.9% Cristian Javier (2022) VELO: 93.8 RH: 5.65 IVB: 19 in. EXT: 6.0 SwStr: 15% MLB Average Velo: 94.2 RH: 5.9 IVB: 15.7 in. EXT: 6.5 SWSTR: 10.7%

The most similar fastball to Imanaga’s is that of Cortes, also sitting a half tick below 92 MPH, but misses plenty of barrels by averaging more than 19 inches of induced vertical break. While there’s no doubting the value of a fastball sitting in the mid 90s rather than the low 90s, shape can be equally, if not more, important.

According to Driveline, four seam fastballs at 91 MPH with between 18-20 inches of induced vertical break will pick up the same amount of whiff as a four seamer at 97 MPH with 12-14 inches of induced vertical break. Just as pitchers can touch higher velocities, they can also throw fastballs that flash more elite characteristics. Despite averaging around 19 inches of IVB, Imanaga will mix in plenty of fastballs with 20+ inches of IVB.

It’s also important to note that this fantastic chart below by Driveline’s Director of Pitching Chris Langin does not include release height, which also has significant impact on the effectiveness of a heater. In fact, the data would argue that Imanaga’s 0.3 feet lower release height and 0.4 feet of additional extension over Cortes is more conducive to whiffs than the 0.8 inches of IVB the Yankees southpaw has over him.

Splitter/Changeup (83-85 MPH)

Like many of the top NPB arms, Imanaga’s splitter is clearly his most dominant secondary pitch. He will throw two variations of the split grip, as well as a more traditional changeup. He goes to one of the three around 17% of the time and mostly to right-handed hitters. The pitch works off of his fastball well, duplicating his arm speed and release point well before the bottom drops out of the ball.

The more traditional variation of the split is easily his most dominant secondary, filling up the zone at a 67% clip while picking up a chase rate just shy of 50% and swinging strike rate of 23%. He kills spin impressively, averaging hardly above 1,000 RPM with late drop.