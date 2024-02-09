What Are the Brewers Doing After the Corbin Burnes Trade?

D.L. Hall – LHP

Starting with D.L. Hall, the 25-year-old southpaw has a wicked four-pitch arsenal that is highlighted by an outstanding fastball coupled with a devastating slider. The 2017 first round pick has some incredible stuff, but he has struggled mightily with command throughout his minor league career.

That said, it’s worth noting that in Hall’s 33 big league innings, he has an overall Location+ (a statistic that attempts to quantify a pitcher’s ability to locate his pitches accurately) of 105, according to FanGraphs. When looking into his individual pitches, Hall has Location+ numbers of 102 on his fastball, 106 on his slider, 112 on his curveball, and 107 on his changeup.

It’s a small sample size, but that’s an incredibly encouraging trend for a profile like Hall’s. He also has a Stuff+ (a statistic that only looks at the physical characteristics of a pitcher’s arsenal and attempts to quality how “nasty” a pitcher’s arsenal is) of 108 in his young big league career, including Stuff+ numbers of 108 on his fastball and 131 on his slider, according to FanGraphs.

Point being, Hall has an intriguing arsenal that the Brewers will be clamoring to develop. It’s worth mentioning that he was primarily used as a reliever in his time with the Orioles. The Brewers have already stated that they intend on using Hall as a starter out of the gate, so it will be interesting to track his performance as he gets acclimated to a starter’s workload at the big league level.

Hall’s potential as a great reliever gives him a high floor for the Brewers to work with, but his enticing pitch mix gives him a ceiling that can still be raised depending on how he develops as a starter. This Brewers starting rotation is heavily depleted heading into 2024, and that should give Hall ample opportunity to showcase his skillset this season and beyond.

Joey Ortiz – SS

Joey Ortiz slots in as the Brewers’ No. 6 prospect in their system following the move from Baltimore to Milwaukee. Ortiz has a player profile that the Brewers have gravitated towards in recent years. He’s a gifted defender with Gold Glove-level upside at shortstop, and he will provide above average contact rates with his bat.