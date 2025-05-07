Edgar Quero Looks Like a Franchise Catcher for the White Sox

Quero may not be quite that level of player yet, but he certainly could be if he continues developing on this trajectory, as he’s currently just 22 years old. He has provided a massive spark for the White Sox in his first few weeks at the big-league level.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on May 6.

In his first four games with the team (two coming off of the bench), Quero recorded four hits, including a go-ahead, eventual game-winning knock. In his first 17 MLB games, Quero has gotten on base at an outstanding .417 clip with seven walks compared to just eight strikeouts.

Edgar Quero off the bench for the lead!!!



He has only started 2 of 4 games for the White Sox since being called up this week.



pic.twitter.com/VDwkFoZ3eM — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 20, 2025

His approach has stood out — as it did throughout his time in the minors — and he has been such a breath of fresh air, along with Chase Meidroth, for a lineup that has struggled to take pitches and work counts in the past few years.

Quero has been driving the ball upward effectively and with authority, taking what he’s being given and picking the right spots to do damage. He’s chasing at an extremely low rate of 18.9% and whiffing at just a 14.9% clip, which would both rank near the 90th percentile of qualified hitters.

He has yet to flash much power; he hit 16 home runs last season between Double-A and Triple-A. But that should come around with time as he settles into the MLB level. Even with just three extra-base hits so far, Quero has still been the most productive hitter in the Sox’s lineup of late.