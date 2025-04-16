Prospect Heat Check: Cincinnati Reds

The goal of a “prospect heat check” is to check in on who’s hot and who’s not across the organization, and that is exactly what we are doing today for the Cincinnati Reds.

I will be highlighting the hitters and pitchers who are currently on a hot streak, or in this case off to a great start to the season. Some of those prospects may be notable names, and some of them may not be. For the players who are off to a rough start, I will only highlight the notable prospects.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on April 16.

Hot Hitters

Ivan Johnson – OF – Louisville Bats (AAA)

Johnson is off to a hot start in 2025. The 2019 fourth-round selection is slashing .400/.467/.675, good enough for a 1.142 OPS. The 26-year-old has already hit three home runs and drove in 11 runs through the first 12 games of the season.

Johnson has appeared in all three outfield spots in this young season, though he is primarily going to play a corner. With the rough start to the season for the outfielders on the big-league club, Johnson could certainly get a shot this year to make his big-league debut.