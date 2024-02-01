Top Notes From the San Francisco Giants ZiPS Projections for 2024

Armed with a new manager, a new international star, and money left to spend, the San Francisco Giants are hoping to improve upon their disappointing 2023 campaign.

So far, they’ve spent more money on free agents than any team aside from the Dodgers and Phillies, and that doesn’t include adding Robbie Ray and the $73 million remaining on his deal. Even better, their estimated 2024 payroll (per Roster Resource) still sits more than $30 million below last year’s final tally, and they’re $28.6 million away from the first luxury tax threshold.

That’s the good news. The Giants are improving, and they have the resources to continue in the right direction. But are they true contenders quite yet? I’m not convinced, and neither is ZiPS.

ZiPS is a player projection system created by Dan Szymborski (currently of FanGraphs), who has spent the past twenty years developing and refining the design. Here’s a quick summary of how it works, courtesy of MLB.com: