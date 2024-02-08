Top Notes From the Washington Nationals ZiPS Projections for 2024

There’s no need to dance around the subject: The Washington Nationals won’t be very good in 2024. With a roster full of scrubs and slightly better scrubs, few will be surprised if this team loses upwards of 90 games for the fourth year in a row.

Look at any odds or projections and they’ll tell you the same thing. It’s not exactly controversial to suggest the Nationals are a poorly constructed baseball team. The FanGraphs Depth Charts have the Nats producing the second-lowest WAR total in the game next year, barely edging out the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the newly-released PECOTA standings at Baseball Prospectus give the Nationals the lowest simulated win total in either league.

Meanwhile, when it comes to projecting individual players, ZiPS is one of the best tools on the internet.

ZiPS is a player projection system created by Dan Szymborski (currently of FanGraphs), who has spent the past twenty years developing and refining the design. Here’s a quick summary of how it works, courtesy of MLB.com: