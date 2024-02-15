Top Notes From the Minnesota Twins ZiPS Projections for 2024

This offseason has been fairly unremarkable for the Minnesota Twins. It has left many questioning whether or not the Twins should still be the favorites to win the AL Central.

They are still heavy-betting favorites at the moment, only the Braves and Dodgers have better odds to win their respective divisions. FanGraphs ZiPS projections can provide some insight as to why the Twins are still favored, or if they are being over valued.

FanGraphs’ Dan Syzmborski has been putting his ZiPS projections out for some time now. The projections have been a great way to look forward to what the future holds for a team and individual players.

“At its core,” Szymborski writes, “[ZiPS is] still doing two primary tasks: estimating what the baseline expectation for a player is at the moment I hit the button, and then estimating where that player may be going using large cohorts of relatively similar players.”