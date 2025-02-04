Signing Danny Coulombe Could Pay Off Big for Twins

Relievers With a Lower ERA and FIP Than Coulombe (2021-24)

Reliever IP ERA FIP Emmanuel Clase 289.1 1.62 2.31 Félix Bautista 126.2 1.85 2.42 Devin Williams 195.0 1.89 2.43 Andrés Muñoz 174.0 2.48 2.70 Ryan Helsley 215.0 2.43 2.71 Raisel Iglesias 257.0 2.42 2.78 Evan Phillips 192.1 2.29 2.84 Jhoan Duran 184.1 2.59 2.85 Ryan Walker 120.0 2.55 2.87 Blake Treinen 124.0 1.96 2.96 Danny Coulombe 126.0 2.71 3.00 Min. 120 IP. Stats via FanGraphs.

The only pitchers in that cohort, aside from Coulombe, who aren’t their team’s definitive closer are Evan Phillips and Blake Treinen – and that’s only because the Dodgers have about five closers in their bullpen right now. Point being, it’s a wildly impressive group to be a part of.

I’m not trying to argue Coulombe is the same caliber of pitcher as any of those other names. However, he has a lot more in common with them than his $3 million salary would have you believe.

Of course, it’s not hard to find reasons to worry about Coulombe. There’s a reason the Orioles declined his $4 million team option in November. There’s a reason he had to settle for a one-year, $3 million guarantee in February.

As good as Coulombe was in 2024, he wasn’t without his red flags. Although his strikeout rate was up and his walk rate was down, his whiff and chase rates were both surprisingly low. He also gave up significantly more hard contact than he did in 2023 – even though you wouldn’t know it from the results.

What’s more, the lefty turned 35 in October, and he underwent elbow surgery just last summer. He has never pitched more than 51.2 MLB innings in a season. He’s only thrown as many as 40 innings in a season twice. Durability and regression are serious concerns.

Still, if Coulombe can stay healthy and continue to pitch the way he has for the last four years, the Twins just signed one of the better lefty relievers in the game at an absolute bargain price.