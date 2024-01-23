Top Notes From the St. Louis Cardinals ZiPS Projections for 2024

So far this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals have pinned their hopes for the 2024 season on two things. First, faith that veteran arms can rebuild a rotation that was in shambles last season as the Cardinals stumbled to a stunning last-place finish in the National League Central with a 71-91 mark. Second, another year of progression from young core players who have star potential in the near future.

If that’s the plan under the Gateway Arch, the latest ZiPS projections from Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs shine favorably on it. After all, if (and, of course, it is an if) the numbers hold true for the individuals that St. Louis has assembled (so far at least, with potentially more moves to come this winter), president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and the Cardinals have, according to Szymborski, “patched up enough of their immediate problems to return to winning 85-90 games, depending on what, if anything, the rest of the NL Central does this winter.”

As my friend and colleague Renee Dechert pointed out in her look at the ZiPS projections for the Colorado Rockies, “ZiPS provides a good starting point because the model contains a great deal of data, and there are some intriguing insights to tease out.” However, it certainly isn’t a perfect science.

After all, last season’s ZiPS projections for the Cardinals were more enthusiastic about the chances for St. Louis to have a division-winning season than even this year’s numbers. Sometimes, however, not even data can predict head-scratching single-season dropoffs from everyone from Nolan Arenado (projected to put up 5.8 fWAR in 2023 but produced just 2.6) to the now-retired Adam Wainwright (posting a minus-0.4 fWAR following a 2.0 projection).