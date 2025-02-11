Top Notes From the St. Louis Cardinals ZiPS Projections for 2025

That’s not necessarily a good thing in the eyes of many Cardinals fans, who let their displeasure about the team’s direction be heard last season by not coming to Busch Stadium. Last season marked the full season since the current Busch Stadium opened in 2006 in which fewer than three million fans walked through the gates (the Cardinals attracted 2.9 million last year).

So, what do this year’s ZiPS projections say for the Cardinals? Let’s dive into that below. You can also find a detailed article explaining what ZiPS is and how it works on FanGraphs, written by ZiPS creator Dan Szymborski.

St. Louis Cardinals ZiPS: Position Players

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) warms up in the on deck circle in the first inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s start with a sobering thought for Cardinals fans. Arenado’s projected 3.1 fWAR is tied for the highest for any player on the St. Louis roster … and he is currently the one that the team is looking to trade.

The players who may replace Arenado at third base are Thomas Saggese (projected 1.8 fWAR) and Nolan Gorman (projected 2.1 fWAR), so projections show those two to be downgrades at the position. Of course, replacing a 10-time Gold Glove winner won’t be easy on any level, so Cardinals fans will likely have to temper their expectations at the hot corner this season.

There’s the bad news for Cardinals fans. So what’s the good news? Arenado is tied at the top of the WAR projections with 22-year-old shortstop Masyn Winn, who came into his own last season with a historic rookie campaign, becoming just the fourth primary rookie shortstop in MLB history to total 15 home runs, 150 hits and 10 stolen bases in a season.

Those 15 home runs, by the way, were a goal for Wynn in the spring, and now Wynn is already discussing how he can ramp up his stolen base numbers to 30 or even 40 this season. Don’t put anything past him, but the ZiPS projections have him with 14 homers and 13 steals this season. Both of those numbers seem low.