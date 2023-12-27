Do The St. Louis Cardinals Need to Add Another Starting Pitcher?

The question, however, becomes do the Cardinals really have enough quality starting pitching for the front end and middle of the rotation? The quantity may be there, but is the quality truly high enough to get back to meaningful October baseball?

Let’s examine some of the current options.

Have the Cardinals Done Enough to Their Rotation?

After Gray, who finished second in the American League Cy Young balloting last season with the Minnesota Twins, the quality becomes muddled. The 36-year-old Gibson will likely eat innings but has a lifetime ERA of 4.54 and FIP of 4.27 in 1696.0 innings.

Lynn, meanwhile, is certainly a bounce-back candidate after a down 2023 campaign that saw him post a combined 5.73 ERA and 5.53 FIP in 183.2 innings with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the last time we saw the 36-year-old Lynn on the mound, he was rocked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, giving up six hits and four runs in just 2.2 innings.

Of those who return to the Cardinals from the 2023 season, the 35-year-old Mikolas gave up an MLB-high 226 hits while setting the pace with 35 starts. Matz, meanwhile, had yet another injury-filled season, making his last start on August 12 and missing the rest of the campaign with a left lat strain.

If you’re reading those numbers (and some of the ages) as a Cardinals fan, there is a mixture of fear and optimism when it comes to how the rotation looks right now.