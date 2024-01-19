Top Notes From the Colorado Rockies ZiPS Projections for 2024

For most baseball fans, the offseason is about planning for the future — and hoping their team will do better in the coming year than the one that just ended. There’s a lot of hope involved as well as a dash of magical thinking.

FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski, too, looks ahead though he does this by working his way through every MLB team using his ZiPS projection system to forecast a team’s coming season.

“At its core, however,” Szymborski writes, “it’s still doing two primary tasks: estimating what the baseline expectation for a player is at the moment I hit the button, and then estimating where that player may be going using large cohorts of relatively similar players.” Szymborski gives a detailed explanation here, and he provides his 2023 accuracy update here.

It’s a widely respected system. As MLB.com observes, “Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry.” It’s also a way for fans to get a sense of where their team may be headed.