Top Landing Spots for International Free Agent Hyeseong Kim

While all eyes might be fixated on Roki Sasaki when it comes to the international free agent market, the field runs deeper than just him. There is value to be had across the board from both NPB and the KBO.

One of the names headlining the “best of the rest” is infielder Hyeseong Kim.

Kim patrolled second base exclusively last season for the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes. While doing so, he slashed .326/.383/.458 with a 10.9% K-rate, an 8.3% walk rate and a 118 wRC+ in 567 plate appearances.

He has posted an OPS above .800 and a SLG above .440 in his last two KBO seasons, and an AVG above .300 and a wRC+ above 100 in his last four KBO seasons.