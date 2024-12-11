Blue Jays, Guardians Agree to Andres Gimenez Trade

After falling short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays shifted their focus to the infield reportedly acquiring second baseman Andrés Giménez from the Cleveland Guardians, per Jeff Passan.

Toronto has been linked to some of the biggest names in both free agency and on the trade market in recent offseasons and finally get over the hump by acquiring the former all-star.

The 2024 season wasn’t the kindest to Giménez at the plate after hitting .252 with nine homers and 63 RBI. He also only managed to post a .638 OPS and 83 wRC+ in 152 games.

But there’s definitely upside to be had for him offensively, as in his lone All-Star campaign in 2022, he slashed .297/.371/.466 with 17 HR, 69 RBI, a 141 wRC+ and a 6.1 fWAR.