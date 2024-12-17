Top International Free Agents Who Could Make an MLB Impact in 2025

The 2023-24 offseason was a big one for international stars. Yoshinobu Yamamoto landed a record-breaking $325 million deal. Jung Hoo Lee signed a nine-figure contract of his own.

Shota Imanaga proved to be a brilliant signing for the Cubs, finishing fifth in Cy Young voting. Erick Fedde followed up his KBO MVP season with a triumphant return to MLB. Yuki Matsui was a solid contributor out of the Padres’ bullpen.

This 2024-25 free agent class isn’t quite as strong when it comes to foreign professionals. Still, there are several players primed to make the move overseas this winter who could make an impact on Major League Baseball next season.

For the purposes of this article, don’t worry too much about the precise definition of an international free agent. Just think of it like this: These are guys who played in NPB or the KBO in 2024 and could play in MLB in 2025.