Hyeseong Kim Has Quickly Become a Key Cog for the Dodgers
Once projected to be a defense-focused utility player, Kim has set the league ablaze in his rookie season - on both sides of the ball.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a number of high-profile signings this offseason.
Following their outrageously expensive offseason the previous year, they brought back key players like Teoscar Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, and Blake Treinen. They also went out and signed marquee free agents like Blake Snell and Tanner Scott.
Between all of their acquisitions, the Dodgers committed $398.5 million throughout this past offseason. This included $185.5 million to be spent in 2025 alone.
In the midst of their series of roster additions, one signing in particular flew under the radar.
When Hyeseong Kim inked a three-year $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers, the reaction was fairly calm. Perhaps this was because of their other top-end signings, or maybe it was simply a lack of ability to project his value.
Whatever the reason may be, Kim’s deal was largely overlooked at the time. Knowing what we do now, this should not have been the case.
Kim was originally expected to serve as a defense-first utility player. He demonstrated potential for MLB success in the KBO, but it was difficult to anticipate how his skills would translate over.
Despite this, Kim has played exceptionally well since his debut in early May and has begun to establish himself as a threat on both sides of the ball.
The Comet Arrives
Before arriving in Los Angeles, Kim already had put together a strong early career in the KBO.
Over eight seasons, Kim hit .304/.364/.403 in 3,819 plate appearances. He also amassed 1,043 hits, 226 extra-base hits, 211 stolen bases, and 386 RBIs. Along the way, he won four Golden Glove awards and led the league in stolen bases in 2021 with 46 of them.
Kim finished his KBO career with a bang. In 2024, he hit .326/.383/.458 with 30 stolen bases, 11 home runs, and 75 RBIs in 127 games. Kim would be posted to MLB and sign with the Dodgers shortly after the end of the season.
In spring training earlier this year, Kim struggled a bit, and he began the year in Triple-A to get some more time to adjust. He showed some promise, posting a .798 OPS and stealing 13 bases in 28 games.
After injuries on the major league roster opened up a spot in the lineup, Kim was called up to fill the gap. Fans were curious to see how he would fare in his first stint in MLB, and Kim did not disappoint.
In his first 33 plate appearances, Kim hit an astounding .452/.485/.581 and reached base nine times in a row to end this stretch. He finished the month of May with a 201 wRC+ and a 1.058 OPS in 48 plate appearances.
Under the Hood
Though Kim has cooled off a bit in June, he has still hit .303/.343/.455. His season line sits at .372/.410/.538, which has netted him a .948 OPS and 168 wRC+ in 83 plate appearances.
These results have largely been possible due to Kim’s contact profile. Despite maintaining a low average exit velocity (87.7 mph) and barrel percentage (3.3%), Kim has squared up the ball 31.7% of the time.
The key to his success has been his performance against fastballs. Kim has a .385 batting average against fastballs while slugging .641, maintaining an average exit velocity of 91.3 mph.
Kim’s strong production against fastballs has also been beneficial given that they make up 55.5% of pitches he has seen. He has not fared as well against breaking and offspeed pitches, but the sample size has been fairly small.
Kim’s 85th percentile sprint speed also helps him produce value for his team. While he hits ground balls at a high rate (50.8%), he is routinely able to rack up infield singles and serves as a potent threat on the basepaths.
Looking further into his performance, his splits have also shown some interesting trends.
Kim has seemingly lived for the home crowd, hitting .425/.465/.675 in 43 plate appearances in Los Angeles. On the flip side, he has slashed.316/.350/.395 in away games, which is still significant despite the decreased power.
He has also been most exceptional when in position to drive in runs for his team. Kim has hit .500/.514/.750 with men on base this season, good for a 1.264 OPS. He has bumped his OPS up to 1.374 with men in scoring position, showcasing an ability to meet big moments.
Can Kim Keep the Ball Rolling?
What Kim has been able to do in his rookie season has been remarkable to say the least. For him to have a .948 OPS in his first 83 major league plate appearances is an incredibly positive sign.
There is some question as to whether his results are sustainable. Kim has put up a .372 batting average, .455 slugging percentage, and .412 wOBA this season. However, his expected metrics suggest these numbers should be closer to .287, .416, and .326 respectively.
Regardless of whether his play regresses, his results would be impressive even at these projected figures. Kim’s defensive prowess and versatility between the middle infield and outfield make this all the more true.
Kim’s signing did not generate much buzz at the time. But, the potential he has put on display since has been enormous. His progress has been critical for a Dodgers team that has struggled immensely with injuries throughout the year.
These injuries have primarily impacted their pitching staff. However, Kim’s ability to fill gaps in the lineup throughout the year has given the Dodgers much needed flexibility.
In a recent interview, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated that Kim is “earning the opportunity to get somewhat of a consistent look”. This indicates that fans can expect to see Kim become more of a mainstay in the Dodgers lineup.
With consistent playing time, Kim will better be able to build on his strong start. Fans can look forward to seeing a lot more of Kim as he looks to anchor the Dodgers lineup through the summer months.