Hyeseong Kim Has Quickly Become a Key Cog for the Dodgers

When Hyeseong Kim inked a three-year $12.5 million contract with the Dodgers, the reaction was fairly calm. Perhaps this was because of their other top-end signings, or maybe it was simply a lack of ability to project his value.

Whatever the reason may be, Kim’s deal was largely overlooked at the time. Knowing what we do now, this should not have been the case.

Kim was originally expected to serve as a defense-first utility player. He demonstrated potential for MLB success in the KBO, but it was difficult to anticipate how his skills would translate over.

Despite this, Kim has played exceptionally well since his debut in early May and has begun to establish himself as a threat on both sides of the ball.

The Comet Arrives

Before arriving in Los Angeles, Kim already had put together a strong early career in the KBO.

Over eight seasons, Kim hit .304/.364/.403 in 3,819 plate appearances. He also amassed 1,043 hits, 226 extra-base hits, 211 stolen bases, and 386 RBIs. Along the way, he won four Golden Glove awards and led the league in stolen bases in 2021 with 46 of them.