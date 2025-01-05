What do the Dodgers do With Gavin Lux Moving Forward?

In fact, it was Hyeseong Kim who decided to sign with Los Angeles this week. The 25-year-old infielder from Korea signed a three-year contract on Friday, his first deal in the U.S.

The acquisition of Kim gives the Dodgers a pretty deep infield, and in baseball, depth is never a bad thing. Still, with so many pieces, it raises questions as to the fit and future of one infielder in particular, 2024 starting second baseman Gavin Lux.

What should the Dodgers do with infielder Gavin Lux?

The 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lux has been a staple of the Dodgers infield for three out of the last four seasons. The exception to that, of course, was 2023 which he lost entirely due to an ACL injury.

Lux has provided defensive flexibility for the Dodgers over the years. While a majority of his appearances have come at second base, he filled in at shortstop early in his career and has made a handful of appearances in the outfield as well, at least one at each position on the grass.

But the middle of the infield is his bread and butter and that’s where the Dodgers now have a ton of options. Former All-Star Mookie Betts and veteran infielder Miguel Rojas each made over 80 appearances at either second or short in 2024 and now Kim also joins the mix.

For now, it appears that Los Angeles will look to utilize all of those pieces. GM Brandon Gomes hinted as much when he stated, “It’s helpful to have really strong pieces at a lot of different areas,” when he spoke about the Kim addition to Jack Harris of the LA Times.