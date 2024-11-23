Top Landing Spots For Free Agent Willy Adames

Adames is a dynamic shortstop that any team will be clamoring to get into their lineup. He’s durable, he can be a high-quality defender, and his power can be enough to take a team’s offense to a whole new level.

Given that he is far and away the top shortstop on the market, and that he is coming off a career year, whichever team signs him will have to be comfortable shelling out a contract that could push close to $200 million.

That price point all but certainly eliminates a return to Milwaukee, so where could the slugging shortstop end up playing in 2025 and beyond? Let’s take a look at his best suitors.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers make all the sense in the world as a landing spot for Adames. Of course, they’re always willing to spend up for the top free agents, and Adames would help plug a hole in their lineup.

While Mookie Betts is rumored to return to the infield in 2025, it’s likely the majority of his playing time will come at second base to lighten his workload. While they do have Gavin Lux and Tommy Edman as potential internal options to fill the shortstop position, it’s unlikely that they’re the Dodgers’ ideal long-term answer at the position.

Instead, who better to fill that roster need than arguably the top power-hitting shortstop in the game in Adames? His power stroke would fit right in with the other mashers in the heart of the Dodgers’ lineup, and he would make this juggernaut of an offense even better in 2025.