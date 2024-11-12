Free Agents Being Open to New Positions Will Help Their Cause

Alongside Adames and Bregman this winter, Reds infielder Matt McLain is shifting to center field in the AFL while he recovers from a shoulder surgery and it’s already been announced that career-long catcher Willson Contreras will shift to first base for the Cardinals on a permanent basis in 2025.

It’s not always a given that players, regardless of their talent and athleticism, can take to brand new positions well right off the bat. Not everybody can be freakish super-athletes like Harper and Betts

Willy Adames’ Potential Position Change

Adames is 880 games into his big-league career and he’s made exactly 10 appearances at a non-shortstop position. He played 77 innings at second base back in 2018 but it’s been nothing but shortstop since.

Rumor has it that the 29-year-old’s preference is to remain at shortstop, but he’d be willing to consider a move to another position (third base would be the best fit) if he signs with a team that’s already got a superstar shortstop. Early hot-stove rumblings are tying the free agent to the Mets, who have this guy named Francisco Lindor holding down SS on a nightly basis.

On the current free agent market, Adames is far and away the best-available infielder. He’s historically been up and down on defense, sometimes making the seemingly impossible plays while also having his fair share of boneheaded blunders just to shake things up a bit.

Notably, the 2024 season was easily the worst defensive one Adames has ever turned in. His DRS fell from 8 in 2023 all the way down to -16 in 2024, which is more than a little concerning. Even still, he finished in the 68th percentile in OAA while also landing in the 75th in Arm Strength. The odds of him completely losing the ability to play shortstop before the age of 30 are slim, so it’s entirely possible that this season was an outlier.