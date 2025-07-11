Willy Adames Is Getting Hot for the Giants When It Matters Most

The 2025 season began with a little bit of a surprise in the NL West. While the Dodgers and Padres got off to good starts as usual and the Diamondbacks weren’t far behind, the San Francisco Giants kicked the campaign off in a big way as well.

After another underwhelming 2024 season that saw them finish fourth in the division, the Giants made some upgrades in the offseason in an attempt to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Even with the improvements, though, few likely expected the start to the season that they had.

San Fran won or tied seven of their first ten series of the season and were 19-12 through the end of April. That had them at third in the NL West at the time and two games behind the Dodgers.

Unfortunately, the next two months would see the Giants regress to the mean. Following matching 13-14 records in May and June, another loss on July 1 would have them at 45-41 and nine games back in the division, though still in third place.