Where Will Juan Soto Sign in Free Agency?

This all makes Soto one of the best MLB free agents of all-time, and certainly the top name in this year’s MLB free agent class.

There will be no shortage of suitors for a player of Soto’s caliber, with numerous contenders vying for his franchise-altering signature.

So as he reportedly begins to sit down to formal meetings with potential suitors, let’s look at where he might land this winter and what the terms of a potential contract might look like for him.

The Potential Landing Spots

New York Yankees

After having an MVP-caliber season and just falling short of a World Series title in 2024 with the Yankees, it’s not hard to see the link between these parties.

Soto is familiar with baseball in the Bronx, and in his first season in pinstripes, he seemed to have benefitted mightily from the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium slashing .285/.401/.559 with 20 HR and 59 RBI at his home ballpark this season.

And in terms of the team that would surround him, he’d remain in a well-protected spot in that lineup to see pitches, with the likes of the presumptive 2024 AL MVP in Judge hitting just below him. The thought of being part of the likely 2025 outfield mix of himself, Judge, and Just Baseball’s No. 7 overall prospect Jasson Dominguez for the foreseeable future would be a tempting proposition.