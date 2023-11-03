Tampa Bay Rays Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

After an incredibly hot start to the season, the Tampa Bay Rays would eventually finish second in the AL East, postseason-bound for the fifth year in a row. The Rays secured the first Wild Card spot after losing the top seed to the Baltimore Orioles and hosted the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field for the first round in the postseason.

However, the Rays struggled to generate any offense against a tough Rangers squad and mustered just one run between both games. They also made numerous defensive miscues that resulted in five errors, which didn’t help their cause against the soon-to-be World Series champions.

Looking back on the season, it was impressive to see the Rays make the playoffs and have such an impressive campaign given all the adversity the team had to overcome. They lost numerous pitchers throughout the year due to different high-level arm injuries and also had to deal with Wander Franco being placed on the restricted list (and later on administrative leave) as he is under investigation back in the Dominican Republic (with no current end date in sight).

The Tampa Bay Rays have no comment on Wander Franco and do not know when the legal process will conclude. Rays GM Peter Bendix explains how they'll deal with the uncertainty in the offseason. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/eTPEPK7nlI — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 9, 2023

With so many distractions and so much bad fortune injury-wise, numerous players stepped up on the diamond.