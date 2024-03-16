Ron Washington Shares the Latest From Los Angeles Angels Camp

TEMPE, Ariz. — Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson was signed as a free agent this offseason to be a big part of the plans for the Los Angeles Angels to bulk up their bullpen.

However, because of a lingering shoulder injury, Stephenson has yet to pitch this spring, and manager Ron Washington believes time is running out for the right-hander to be ready for Opening Day.

“It’s a matter of him just getting through the discomfort,” Washington said on Friday, adding that Stephenson has been through all of the testing that can be done to measure the severity of his injury. “I think he understands what is the issue, and I think he has a better grasp of some stuff he’s just going to have to deal with.

“It will get better in the distance, but, before that, he was unsure. The kid was scared. He never had that kind of discomfort before, but it’s nothing major. Now he knows that and I think we will progress a little quicker, but I don’t know if it’s going to be quick enough for him to be available for us to open the season. Not with eight or nine days left (in spring training).”