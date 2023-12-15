Los Angeles Dodgers Trade For Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already putting that money they saved on Shohei Ohtani’s contract to good use. In their follow-up move to signing the biggest free agent of the offseason they are now making the biggest blockbuster trade of the winter so far.

In a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Dodgers are acquiring Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

Glasnow is the real prize of the trade, as he can slot in near the top of the Dodgers rotation next season. The 30-year-old has been oft-injured throughout his career, but when he is on the mound there are few pitchers who are more dominant than the 6-foot-8 flamethrower.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca, per @JeffPassan and more.



The deal is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension, which is expected. pic.twitter.com/qHAXoBrV1w — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 15, 2023

Glasnow was on the trade block this offseason due to a contract extension he signed with the Rays back in 2021, after he was coming off Tommy John surgery. The deal bought out his final year of arbitration at a discounted $5.35 million, with the kicker of a $25 million salary for the 2024 season, which would have been his first year of free agency.