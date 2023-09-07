MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for September 7, 2023

Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luis Castillo vs. Zach Littell

The Mariners bats come alive when Luis Castillo is on the mound. I’m unsure why; maybe they love the guy so much. Castillo sits in the fifth in the American League in run support per nine innings, and I think they’ll get to Zack Littell. On the flip side, the Rays have already gotten to Castillo before, and they have a good matchup once again.

In Castillo’s last 12 starts, the total has gone over 7.5. Castillo normally gives up a couple, and the Mariners score 5-6 runs. Sometimes, Castillo gives up a bunch of runs, but the Mariners still contribute. That’s what originally led me to look into this game.

Most of the Mariner’s pitching staff shares a common theme: struggling against left-handed hitting. It’s not a completely dominant left-handed lineup, but they will have at least four lefties; Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, Luke Railey, and Taylor Walls or Oselvis Basabe. The big-time righties for the Rays have shown they can hit Castillo and hit him for power. Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, and Yandy Diaz are a combined 5-14 (.357) with two home runs and a double.

Luis Castillo also has had some issues on the road this season. In T-Mobile Park, Castillo has posted a 2.49 ERA, 3.32 FIP, and 3.23 xFIP. On the road this year, he’s posted a 3.99 ERA, 4.39 FIP, and 4.44 xFIP. He’s facing the eighth-best offense against right-handed pitching at home since August 1. Over the entire season, this Rays offense really hits righties at home, ranking fifth in baseball at 118 wRC+.

Zack Littell will toe the rubber for Tampa Bay. He’s really struggled to be effective in Tampa Bay, posting a 6.04 ERA, a 5.48 FIP, and a 4.16 xFIP. He’s facing a Seattle offense that ranks sixth in wRC+ against righties on the road this season by wRC+. Since August 1st, they rank third in wRC+ against righties on the road with a 134 wRC+.

The Mariners have a great bullpen but aren’t in a great spot, especially with their best arms. Topa, Brash, and Munoz are their best arms, and all may not be available today after throwing in back-to-back days.