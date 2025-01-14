Can the Tampa Bay Rays Beat Their Win Total Projection in 2025?

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a model franchise for consistently fielding a competitive roster at a low payroll. Since 2008, when they made the World Series, the Rays have come in last place in the mighty American League East once.

Every year, the Rays are towards the bottom of the league in payroll and attendance. Forced to clash with rivals 13 times per season who pay their rosters more than double, the Rays rise to the challenge.

A lot of the credit goes to their management for this feat. Current president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, has overseen winning records in six out of eight seasons during his tenure.

Neander is best known for finding diamonds in the rough. He operates by targeting underappreciated free agents, waiver claims, or trade targets, who provide their services at a good value. The Neander-led Rays have agreed to just one contract with a total value of $100 million or more.