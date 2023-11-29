Who Are the Top International MLB Free Agents Right Now?

There has been a lot of discussion early this offseason about this free agent class and how it is weaker than in year’s past. While that seems to be the case overall, the crop of talent heading stateside from the international market is actually better than we have had in some time.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s arrival to MLB has been met with great excitement, as many believe he is the top free agent starting pitcher available in this class.

Beyond Yamamoto though, there are other free agents who have been, or soon will be, posted that are sure to garner plenty of interest in their own right. Let’s take a look into the top international free agents who will be available to teams this offseason.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP

2023 NPB Stats: 1.21 ERA,164.0 IP, 9.3 K/9, 1.5 BB/9, 0.1 HR/9, 0.88 WHIP