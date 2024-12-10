What we heard about Roki Sasaki at MLB Winter Meetings

“He hasn’t said anything negative about any particular city, and he actually hasn’t said anything overly positive about it. We haven’t had any detailed discussions about, you know, particular cities yet, so I but I think he could handle it just based on what I’ve seen.”

Reporters on Monday were obviously trying to get a sense of where Sasaki might be leaning early on in the discussion, but Wolfe wouldn’t budge with that kind of information.

There have been plenty of talking points about Sasaki preferring perhaps to stay on the West Coast than head to New York or another East Coast destination.

However, when asked if Sasaki could handle New York and the media spotlight that would fall on him there, the above is what Wolfe said. He believes his client won’t be shaken by any media market, no matter how big it might be. That gives hope to New York, Philadelphia, Boston and other potential East Coast destinations.

“I think that there’s an argument to be made that a smaller mid-market team might be more beneficial for him as a soft landing coming from Japan, given what he’s been through.”

What he’s “been through,” according to Wolfe is an onslaught of negative media from Japanese-based media for heading to MLB at the age of 23 rather than waiting a couple of years until he turns 25 and can become a free agent in the same way that Yoshinobu Yamamoto and other Japanese players have done in recent years.