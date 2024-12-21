Four Best Trade Fits for Padres All-Star Luis Arraez

It has become clear that boasting the best rotation in baseball won’t get you very far if your offense can’t back it up. Just one postseason appearance since 2002 should be enough to encourage the Mariners to take some chances.

Last season, the Mariners’ offense ranked 12th in wRC+. Despite an above-average wRC+, they ranked 21st in runs scored, 29th in batting average, and 29th in strikeout rate. These offensive deficiencies show pretty clearly why Arraez would be a great fit in Seattle.

The two most glaring flaws of this team in 2024 were the egregious number of strikeouts and the inability to pick up base hits. What better way to address your biggest flaws than to add the best player in all of baseball at both of those things?

When looking at how the Mariners are set to line up in 2024, there is a clear hole at second base. As it stands, the projected Opening Day starter at second would be Ryan Bliss. Bliss made his MLB debut last season and was decent (but unremarkable) in 33 games, finishing with a 101 wRC+.

Adding Arraez would likely send Bliss or veteran Dylan Moore to the bench. Whoever it ends up being, this would be a drastic improvement to the Seattle lineup. He would be an excellent table setter for Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and Randy Arozarena.

While the Mariners certainly could trade from their greatest area of strength if they want to, they could likely acquire Arraez without having to give up anyone from their rotation.