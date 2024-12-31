What’s Next For Nolan Arenado After Turning Down the Astros?

At 33 years old, Arenado is unfortunately no longer on the Cardinals’ list of young up-and-coming players of the future, and with $74 million owed in salary over the next three seasons — including $64 million from St. Louis — he’s an obvious candidate to be traded as the team tries to cut payroll. Unfortunately, the Cardinals’ attempts to move him this winter have so far been unsuccessful.

On December 18, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that Arenado had invoked the no-trade clause in his contract to veto a proposed move to the Astros, effectively stopping the trade in its tracks. As a result, the Astros were forced to look elsewhere to bolster their infield before 2025, and Arenado remains the Cardinals’ third baseman — at least for now.

Nolan Arenado Made a Mistake By Rejecting Trade to Astros

With his 34th birthday coming up in April 2025, the remaining three years on Arenado’s current deal may be his last in MLB, especially since he’s already showing a significant decrease in power output. His slugging hit a career-low .394 this year, and his 16 home runs were the least he’s posted since his debut season in 2013. While a resurgence isn’t out of the question — he finished third in MVP voting just two seasons ago — Arenado is a risky acquisition for any contending team, made even more so by the payroll hit that comes with taking on his contract.

Before 2019, Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract extension with the Colorado Rockies, and over the next three seasons, he’s due to be paid a total of $74 million — $32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027 — plus a series of complicated deferrals lasting through 2041. When the Rockies traded him to the Cardinals in 2021, they agreed to pay a portion of his remaining salary, which will end with $5 million in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Still, the remaining $64 million owed to Arenado will come from St. Louis, or whichever team he moves to in a trade.

The reality is that despite rumors of potential fits and landing spots, there isn’t going to be a very long list of teams banging down the Cardinals’ door to acquire Arenado this winter. MLB insider Joel Sherman recently shot down speculation that the New York Yankees were interested in the third baseman, and to even attempt the now-vetoed deal to the Astros, the Cardinals had to offer to send $15-20 million to help pay down the third baseman’s salary. Between his declining performance and expensive contract, Arenado simply isn’t the most appealing acquisition, and the Astros’ interest was likely a one-off opportunity for him to move to a contending team.

The Astros Have Likely Moved On

Now, that ship has sailed. Just two days after the move fell through, the Astros signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal, and along with infielder Isaac Paredes — who the team recently acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs — it’s clear Houston has locked in their infield for 2025.