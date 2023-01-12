Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospects For 2023

10. James Outman – OF – (MLB)

Age: 25 | Height/Weight: 6’1′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 7th Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 55/55 45/55 60/60 50/55 50

After falling just shy of 20 homers in each of his first two full pro seasons, Outman broke out with 32 bombs between AA/AAA and MLB last year. An older prospect who can play all three outfield spots, Outman has forced his way into consideration for playing time at the highest level next year.

Offense

Outman is an athletic hitter who starts upright and sinks into his legs with a sizable leg kick. He repeats his moves well before uncorking a quick stroke geared for pull and lift. Outman has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity rise each season, his 107 mph mark last year was one of the highest in the Dodgers organization.

Even with a swing designed for lift, Outman punished velocity last season, slashing .356/.477/.721 against fastballs 94 mph and above. Where the lefty ran into some trouble was against changeups, hitting just .195 against them last season. Outman’s ability to crush fastballs and hold his own against breaking balls while posting low chase rates should be enough to help him hit enough.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, Outman is capable of playing all three outfield spots. His strong arm profiles well in a corner where he can be a well an average defender, but he covers enough ground to hold it down up the middle. Outman hasn’t been as aggressive on the base paths as he was at the lower levels, but is still a threat to run. He swiped 13 bags on 17 tries last season.

Outlook

The combination of Outman’s age and fringy hit tool has suppressed his prospect hype a little bit some, but he has a chance to contribute for the Dodgers in 2023 and beyond. With 20-25 home run pop, plus speed and the ability to draw walks, Outman’s floor is higher than most prospects with his swing and miss concerns. Outman could be an above average regular who takes the bulk of a platoon.

The Next Five Prospects

Emmet Sheehan – RHP – (Double-A): After striking out 38% of hitters last year in High-A, Sheehan looks like he could be the next Dodgers pitching prospect with major helium. His plus fastball in the mid 90’s and potentially plus plus changeup were already too much for lower level hitters despite his command issues (4.10 BB/9). The 23-year-old’s slider improved as the year went on and could give him a third swing and miss offering. A big dude at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Sheehan is a big time breakout candidate for 2023.

Josue De Paula – OF – (DSL): Signed for $500,000 out of the Dominican Republic in July of 2022, De Paula mashed to a .349/.448/.522 line with more walks than strikeouts in the Dominican Summer League last year. While it’s important to take those numbers with a grain of salt, De Paula has an advanced swing for a 17-year-old with already impressive bat speed. De Paula is already physical at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and has room to add even more strength. His polished swing and physical maturity make him a candidate to push stateside earlier than most and his offensive upside is easy to dream on.

Jorbit Vivas – 2B/3B – (High-A): A plus hit tool is the calling card for Vivas, boasting a zone contact 89% zone contact rate and 8% swinging strike rate. Vivas walked more than he struck out last season and while he may not offer much home run power, Vivas still mixed in 38 extra base hits last season. The ceiling may be limited, but the floor is high.

Maddux Bruns – LHP – (Low-A): A first round pick in 2021 out of an Alabama High School, Bruns has an electric three pitch mix led by his fastball that can reach 98 mph. The 20-year-old has really had issues finding the strike zone, walking 45 batters in 44 1/3 innings last season. A southpaw with his caliber stuff is impossible to ignore, but he needs to make major leaps with his mechanics and timing to reach anywhere near his potential.

River Ryan – RHP – (High-A): Ryan was an eleventh rounder by the Padres in 2021 but has quickly looked like a top five round talent since he debuted. A two-way player at UNC Pembroke, Ryan hit .349 with 9 homers while primarily serving as a reliever for UNCP. The Padres let Ryan hit a bit at the Complex, but he really impressed on the bump at instructs. He was later sent to the Dodgers for Matt Beaty prior to the start of last season and flashed exciting stuff on the mound.

Ryan’s mid 90s fastball boasts nearly 19 inches of induced vertical break while his cutter and changeup have already flashed above average. His command was a bit inconsistent, but Ryan is a fantastic athlete on the mound and should continue to make strides in that regard.

Other Names To Watch

Yeiner Fernandez – C/IF – (Low-A): A polished hitter for a newly-turned 20-year-old, Fernandez has a short, quick swing geared for line drives to all fields. Fernandez is a great athlete with above average wheels. When he wasn’t catching, Fernandez made 17 starts at second base as well. Fernandez may not light it up in the exit velocity department, but he has a knack for hitting the ball with some carry. His positional versatility and intriguing stick make him a unique prospect to follow.

Nick Frasso – RHP – (Double-A): Traded in from the Blue Jays in a deal for Mitch White last year, Frasso is a big bodied power pitcher with a fastball that can reach triple digits. His changeup has a chance to give him a second plus pitch and the slider is not too far behind. Injuries have slowed Frasso a bit through his career and he will need to build up his workload to fight off his high reliever risk. His stuff is big league caliber one way or another.

Eddys Leonard – INF – (High-A): Leonard followed up a strong 2021 season with another above average offensive campaign last year (119 wRC+). The 22-year-old cut his strikeout rate while improving a bit defensively at shortstop. While he may not stick at short, Leonard has shown an ability to play second base, third base and even the outfield. With above average power and a decent feel to hit, Leonard can develop into an offensive minded second baseman or a nice utility piece.

Jonny DeLuca – OF – (Double-A): A good athlete with solid bat to ball skills and staying power in center, DeLuca could be one of the more underrated prospects in the Dodgers system. His exit velocities are average, but DeLuca does a great job of getting the ball in the air and generating carry. He may not be as toolsy as James Outman, but could be on a similar trajectory.

Landon Knack – RHP – (Double-A): A second round pick in 2020, Knack dominated High-A in 2021, but could not quite carry his success over to Double-A. His above average heater and plus slider have helped him continue to pick up strikeouts (28.4% last season), but his changeup and curveball lag too far behind. If one of those pitches makes a leap, Knack could be a back end starter.

Ronan Kopp – LHP – (High-A): An 11th round pick out of South Mountain CC, Kopp turned heads in MLB’s Draft League in 2021. The 20-year-old lefty stands at a towering 6-foot-7 and can run his fastball up to 98 mph. His slider can be a plus pitch and he’s worked on a changeup. Kopp overpowered Low-A hitters, striking out 38% of the batters he faced, but also walked 15%. Another arm with huge stuff and nascent command, Kopp has extreme reliever risk.

Michael Grove – RHP – (MLB): A high-floor arm with good fastball command and a plus slider, Grove climbed his way from Double-A to a big league debut last season. The 26-year-old righty will mix in a decent curve as well. He should be a solid swingman and spot starter for the Dodgers next season.

Rayne Doncon – INF – (Low-A): Doncon is one of the higher floor prospects of the recent Dodgers international signees. He has a good feel for the barrel and projects as an above average hitter with the potential for average or better tools across the board. His ceiling will likely be determined by how much power he can tap into, but there’s definitely room for more strength in his frame.

Carlos Duran – RHP – (High-A): Duran’s calling card is his double-plus slider which he threw 40% of the time and held opponents to a .063/.149/.076. His fastball sits in the 94-96 mph range, but lacks shape. Duran should be able to ride his 3,000 RPM slider into a big league bullpen.

Edgardo Henriquez – RHP – (Low-A): Another big power pitcher, Henriquez reached 101 mph with his fastball and flashed a nasty slider. The 20-year-old lacks a third pitch, but has immense arm talent.

Jose Ramos – OF – (High-A): Ramos has big power but big whiff concerns. The 22-year-old launched 25 homers last season, flashing exit velocities as high as 111 mph, but he also punched out at a 33% clip in High-A. Ramos still has time to cut down on the whiffs a bit and his plus power is too exciting to ignore.