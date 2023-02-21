Top 10 MLB Shortstops For 2023

Ever since the beginning of time, there has always been a general rule of thumb when it comes to the game of baseball. The best player is supposed to play shortstop.

This begins from the days of tee ball and continues at just about every level after that. Obviously in Major League Baseball it is not that simple, as elite all-around shortstop play can be hard to come by. Yet over the last decade, we have seen a renaissance at the position, entering a new “Golden Age of Shortstops”.

Since 2021, we have seen 11 shortstops sign nine-figure contracts, with four coming just this offseason. We just watched two rookie shortstops go head-to-head in the World Series, where Jeremy Pena completed his coming out party by winning both the NLCS and World Series MVP awards.

Looking around the league, over half of the teams had quality shortstops this past season and young stars are on the rise to grow that even more. While the talent is widespread, there are 10 shortstops that stand out among all the rest, as the best players at baseball’s most premium position.