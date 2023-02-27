Top 10 MLB First Basemen For 2023

First base is the position in baseball that is most synonymous with power.

All the game’s best sluggers live over at first base, where defense is barely part of a job description that is mostly focused on mashing. Over the past week, we have begun ranking all of the positions in baseball, aiming to find the 10 best players at each position.

We began up the middle, focused on second base and shortstop, as well as the best double play combinations we have in the game today. Now we look to the corners, beginning with first base and the 10 best sluggers that reside at the position heading into the 2023 season.

Honorable Mentions

Rhys Hoskins: If you hit four home runs in the NLCS to help lead your team to the World Series, you at least deserve mentioning when it comes to being one of the top players in the game. Rhys Hoskins is almost underrated at this stage in his career, as his flaws can sometimes overshadow his strengths.