Top 10 MLB Second Basemen For 2023

Unfortunately, Lowe missed most of the 2022 season with injuries. Even when he was on the field, he just wasn’t the same. He maintained his excellent walk rate and cut down on his strikeouts, but his power disappeared, and his slash line took a significant hit.

From 2020-2021, Lowe was one of the best second basemen in baseball. He can get there again, but first, he has to regain his power stroke and prove he’s healthy. Keep an eye on Lowe this season – he’s a candidate to shoot up this list by the All-Star break.

9. Gleyber Torres – 2.7 fWAR

2022 Stats: 572 PA, .257/.310/.451, 24 HR, 76 RBI, 73 R, 6.8% BB%, 22.6% K%, 115 wRC+

2022 Defensive Metrics: 9 DRS, 0 OAA

Gleyber Torres was an All-Star his first two seasons, earning some down-ballot MVP votes in his sophomore campaign. He took a step back in 2020 and 2021 but returned to form in 2022, putting up his best numbers in three years. Most importantly, he rediscovered his power, hitting 28 doubles and 24 home runs.

What’s more, Torres took a big step forward defensively. He put up 9 DRS, 4.1 UZR, and 0 OAA – all career highs. It remains to be seen if he can maintain those numbers going forward, but it’s a promising sign that his defense was above average for the first time.

Torres has a great bat and a sturdy glove, and he’s primarily stayed on the field despite various nagging injuries. He’s not a superstar, but he’s a safe bet to be one of the better second basemen in the American League.