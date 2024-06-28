Updated 2024 NL and AL Cy Young Award Odds
Zack Wheeler and Tarik Skubal might be the favorites now, but the Cy Young race is wide open with great pitchers across both leagues.
As the calendar prepares to flip to July, there are some clear contenders who have emerged for both the NL and AL Cy Young Awards, but no one in either league has opened up a significant lead in the sweepstakes yet.
With that in mind, here is the latest odds on both the NL and AL Cy Young Award races.
Latest NL Cy Young Awards Odds
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies: +230
If voting was held today, Wheeler probably wouldn’t win the award. However, it’s reasonable to think he may have the most staying power of anyone on the list. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting last year, and runner-up back in 2021. Wheeler currently leads the NL with 105 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers: +350
Glasnow is only 20 innings away from matching his career-high for a full season, so it’s fair to have some skepticism about him staying healthy. However, he currently leads baseball in strikeouts (135) and WHIP (0.870), while also having the top marks among NL pitchers in H/9 (5.6) and K/9 (12.2).
Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies: +450
Among qualified MLB starters, Suárez has the lowest ERA (2.01) and ERA+ (203). He’s also one of three pitchers in the sport who already has 10 wins. On a rotation with four pitchers throwing at an ace caliber, it’s been Suárez who has stood out the most so far this season.
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves: +450
For the first time in half a decade, Sale is healthy. With that, he’s regained his status as one of the nastiest pitchers in the sport. Sale is one of the two pitchers tied with Suárez for the MLB lead with 10 wins. He also leads the senior circuit in FIP (2.32) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.94).
Max Fried, Atlanta Braves: +1000
Fried has rebounded from a slow start and is putting together an excellent contract year for the Braves. The lefty is the only pitcher in baseball this season that’s thrown multiple complete games. Fried finished runner-up in NL Cy Young voting in 2022. Could he get over the hump just before hitting free agency in 2024?
Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals: +1800
Last year’s AL Cy Young Award runner-up opened his first season with the Cardinals on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, but has been tremendous since being activated on April 9. The veteran right-hander is trails only Suárez and Sale in the NL with nine wins, and is third in the senior circuit with a 2.61 FIP.
Latest AL Cy Young Award Odds
Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers: +185
Skubal is one of the favorites to start the AL All-Star Game right now, and that national exposure could really launch his campaign for AL Cy Young. Among starters in the junior circuit, Skubal is in the top five in terms of wins (nine), ERA (2.32), FIP (2.69) and fWAR (2.8).
Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles: +290
Burnes edged out the aforementioned Wheeler to win the 2021 NL Cy Young Award while pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, and has been tremendous in his first season with the Orioles. Burnes is second in innings pitched (106 2/3) and ERA (2.28) among AL starters. Could his closing argument before reaching free agency be to become the eighth pitcher in MLB history to win Cy Youngs in both leagues?
Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox: +850
At least so far, there’s a strong case to be made that Houck has been the best pitcher in baseball. At the time of publication, Houck leads the sport in ERA (2.18), FIP (2.21) and fWAR (3.6). Those three categories are valued heavily by many voters, and have been at the forefront of a breakout season for the 27-year-old righty.
Garrett Crotchet, Chicago White Sox: +900
Crotchet currently leads all starting pitchers with a 12.40 K/9 and 130 strikeouts, while having a 2.54 FIP, second in the AL to only Houck. Both the fact that the veteran’s innings will have to be limited and that he could very well be traded to an NL team before the July 30 trade deadline hinder his AL Cy Young case. But man, he’s been impressive.
Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners: +1200
The Mariners have one of the top-five rotations in baseball, and so far it’s been Gilbert who has been the best starter for manager Scott Servais this season. Gilbert’s 0.893 WHIP is the best mark in the junior circuit, and he’s third in innings pitched in the AL at 106 1/3.
Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers: +1400
Five years after finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting with the Cardinals and looking like one of baseball’s budding stars, Flaherty has revived his career in Detroit. He’s second only to Crotchet in K/9 (11.63), and is third in the AL in total strikeouts (115). What hurts his case is that he’s been the second-best pitcher on his own team, and also he’s a legitimate candidate to be dealt before the July 30 trade deadline.