Who Should Start the All-Star Game for the AL?

Houck’s emergence as an ace has been thanks to improved command, with a walk rate in the top 10% of pitchers, and his ability to limit the home run, allowing just 0.19 HR/9. He is elite at keeping the ball on the ground, posting a 55.4% ground ball rate, which is good for the top 8% of baseball.

Twelve of his 15 starts have been quality starts, which is tied for the most in the American League, and in the three that weren’t, he still managed to go 5.2 innings, landing him third in the AL in innings pitched.

His slider has been one of the best pitches in baseball, putting his breaking ball run value in the 100th percentile, which, in combination with an offspeed run value in the 96th percentile, puts Houck’s pitching run value in the top 1% of the MLB (per Baseball Savant). All three of Houck’s main offerings have both vertical and horizontal movement above league average, making him nearly impossible to hit.

Tarik Skubal

DETROIT, MI – MAY 10: Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch during game one of an MLB doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics on May 10, 2022 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal has come into his own this season and helped lead a young Tigers team, as he enjoys the success that many scouts long predicted he would find. The lefty’s fastball has been elite, with a run value in the 100th percentile, helping to land his overall pitching run value in the top 3% of baseball. He ranks among the top five AL pitchers in K/BB, xFIP, SIERA, and bWAR.

His expected ERA is in the top 10% of baseball, and his actual ERA of 2.50 is sixth in the American League, demonstrating that it is not just luck that has landed the southpaw in the conversation with the league’s best arms.

Skubal is also in the top 10% of baseball in hard-hit percentage, using his four pitches that he features between 15% and 33% of the time to keep hitters off balance.